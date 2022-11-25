Unfortunately for the Calhoun High School football team, history didn't repeat itself.
Just one year after taking out Ware County in one of the most exciting high school games in the state in the second round of the GHSA 5A playoffs, the undefeated Gators took full advantage of good field position and a short-handed Jackets squad Friday night to avenge that loss and eliminate the team from Gordon County, 35-0, in the 5A quarterfinals at Memorial Stadium.
Missing three starters, the Yellow Jackets were piecing things together with some young players from the outset with freshman Sager Quinn starting at tight end in place of Amaree Winston and sophomore Jax Bishop at wide receiver instead of senior Dustin Kerns. Also, junior 1,000-yard rusher Caden Williams did play, but he didn't start and didn't get a lot of carries.
Plus, Ware County had a couple of short fields to work with offensively in the first half and scored on both of those possessions. It turned out the Gators also had a couple more short fields in the second half, allowing them to break the game open.
But the ultimate weapon in the game was Ware County running back Dae'jeaun Dennis, who scored four of his team's five touchdowns and broke a lot of tackles all night long with his bruising style
Calhoun, which had a large contingent on hand despite playing over 300 miles from Hal Lamb Field, took the opening kickoff and thanks to a 14-yard pass from quarterback Trey Townsend to wide receiver CJ Hawkins, they picked up a first down and moved to their own 43-yard-line.
However, on fourth down, the Jackets tried a fake punt and the play was there with an open receiver, but the pass was a little long and they had to turn over the ball on downs.
Moments later, after getting one first down, Ware County was facing its own fourth-and-two at the Calhoun 22-yard-line and after a timeout, they converted to keep the ball. Three plays later, out of a direct snap, Dennis went 18 yards for his, and his team's, first touchdown for an eventual 7-0 lead with 6:42 left in the first period.
The Region 7-5A champions started their second drive of the night at their own 29 and after a holding call backed them up to their 15, an interception by Ware County on a pass that bounced off the Yellow Jacket receiver gave them the ball at the Calhoun 21-yard-line.
On its sixth play from the CHS 3, the Gators delivered another direct snap to Dennis and he raced in for a 14-0 lead with 4:11 showing in the first period.
The Gators would score their third and final touchdown of the first half on their next drive, a 10-play, 65-yard march that they finished less than a minute into the second quarter. They overcame a holding call and a false start penalty to score on junior quarterback Nikeo Smith's one-yard keeper. The Gators made another extra-point kick for a 21-0 advantage with 11:10 to play until halftime.
In the third period, the home team added two more scores after Calhoun turnovers set them up close to the end zone.
On its second possession of the third period, Calhoun fumbled and the hosts recover, taking over at the Yellow Jacket 13-yard-line. Two plays later, Dennis scored from five yards away and their lead went to four touchdowns.
Soon after that, Calhoun threw another interception and the Gators had great field position. A couple of plays later, Dennis scored on a 15-yard carry off another direct snap and the Gators were in front, 35-0 with 5:08 left in the third period.
The Yellow Jackets scored an apparent touchdown midway through the fourth quarter, but a chopblock penalty took it off the board and then three consecutive incomplete pass gave the ball back to WC, which was able to run out the clock.
Passes of more than 20 yards to first senior Isaac Brooks and then senior Cam Curtis put the Jackets on the edge of the Ware County red zone. Then Townsend hooked up with Hawkins for a apparent 21-yard scoring aerial, but it was negated by the illegal block.
Ware County improved to 12-0 with the win and will now face Dutchtown next Friday in the 5A state semifinals. Dutchdown outlasted Mays, 40-34, Friday night in their 5A quarterfinal game in overtime in Henry County to keep its season going.