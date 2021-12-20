Talk about a roster overhaul.
At least for the moment.
With five players from the football team -- including two freshmen -- joining the Calhoun basketball team last week, the Yellow Jackets look a lot different now than the team they were just two weeks ago.
And the new-look Jackets will continue to get ready for the quickly-approaching 5A Region 7 schedule Wednesday afternoon with a 4:30 p.m. home game at The Hive against nearby Adairsville in their last game until after Christmas on Saturday.
Senior forward Peyton Law, senior guard Brendan Gray, senior forward Blaze Hammett, freshman post Emaree Winston, and freshman guard Andrew Purdy all made their season, and in Winston and Purdy's cases, varsity debuts last weekend for the team, which split its first pair of games with all the new guys at Lambert High School in the Santa Jam tournament.
The Jackets dropped a tough 73-67 decision to 7A Mill Creek Friday night, but came back about 20 hours later and defeated Lambert, 78-69, early Saturday afternoon to stand 3-3 overall with Christmas coming.
And all the newbies made their presences felt and known immediately for Calhoun head coach Vince Layson with some, like Law and Winston, putting up some big numbers and looking like they are in mid-season form even if their season is less than two weeks old.
Layson had high hopes that the new guys would come in and show little to zero signs of rust and they did exactly that.
But the Yellow Jackets are still looking to put all the pieces together after they were without the services of 6-foot-8 junior forward Dylan Falkner, who was averaging around 25 a game in the team's first four games and also had a 23-rebound effort against Paulding County a couple of weeks ago before he sat out last weekend's games.
But Law picked up the slack as the 5A Preseason All-State pick was rocking in his first varsity action in nearly 10 months, scoring 54 points combined in the two games with 25 against MC in his season debut and 29 more in the win over Lambert.
In the loss to the Mill Creek, the teams were tied at 53 to start the fourth period before the Hawks outscored Calhoun. 20-14, in the last eight minutes to get the victory.
It was a close game all the way with the teams going back-and-forth in the first half.
Senior forward Jaylen Harris and senior guard Daniel Street were the only players to start that were part of the first five out when the team opened its 2021-22 campaign against Harrison two weeks ago. Law, Winston, and Hammett were the new guys making their first start of the year versus Mill Creek.
Winston had six of his 15 points in the first quarter, as Law added four more and Streete ripped the ropes on a three-pointer to give Calhoun a 17-16 advantage after the first period.
The Yellow Jackets outscored the Creek, 21-19 in the second period to lead 38-35 at the half.
Brooks Crawford came off to bench to score seven points, including a three, in the quarter while Law added nine more on two baskets, a three, and two foul shots. Harris tossed in another five, including one three, to account for all 21 of the team's points and keep them in front at the half.
The Hawks topped Calhoun, 18-15, in the third to pull even after 24 minutes of play.
Law had nine of the 15 with Isaiah Jewell, Hammett, and Winston also adding buckets.
Winston had half of his team's 14 points in the fourth, making a trey and adding two more buckets.
Mill Creek did shoot 10 foul shots in the fourth quarter while Calhoun attempted just one with Law making it.
The Hawks had three players in double figures, led by sophomore guard Trejan Greco, who sparked his team with 22 points. Fellow sophomore forward Stephen Jackson scored 17 points and junior wing Jonathan Taylor added 13 more.
After Law, Winston had a monster double-double, scoring 14 points and securing an outstanding 18 rebounds in his first varsity game ever. Harris was also solid, notching 13 points for the Yellow Jackets.
In the win over Lambert, the newcomers paved the way to victory with Law, Winston, Hammett and Gray totaling 65 of their team's 78 points.
Law had 29 while Winston went for 17, Hammett tossed in 10 and Gray had nine more as the Yellow Jackets' offense was in sync from the opening tip.
Both teams went up-and-down the floor in the first period like they were being chased by bees as shots found their way home from everywhere. When the dust had settled, Lambert, thanks to 16 of junior guard Nico Wilson's game-high 35 points, had a 31-26 lead after one period of play.
With four different players draining a three, the Yellow Jackets had five different guys score in that fast-paced first quarter.
Law got off to a terrific start with 11 of his 29 in the period and one of his four made buckets was a three. Harris, Hammett and Brooks Crawford each contributed a shot from beyond the arc and Calhoun made all six of its foul shot attempts as well.
Hammett, who added two of those free throws, also had seven in the quarter.
From that point, Calhoun picked things up defensively and allowed just 38 points over the three periods.
The Longhorns outscored the Yellow Jackets, 14-13, in the second period for a 45-39 halftime lead.
Five different players scored at least one bucket for Calhoun in the quarter.
The team from Gordon County turned things around in the second half, outscoring Lambert, 39-24 to not only rally, but pull away for the win.
They topped the Longhorns, 18-10, in the third period to turn the six-point deficit into a 57-55 lead to begin the fourth frame.
Winston, who had 15 of his 17 in the second half, had seven points in the quarter and Law and Gray each contributed five more as the momentum began to swing their team's way.
They would then top Lambert, 21-14, in the final eight minutes to get back to .500 heading into Wednesday's home clash with Adairsville.
Law had nine points and Winston added eight more in the fourth to complete the win.
After playing Wednesday, the Yellow Jackets will go to Adairsville next Tuesday to start three days of competition in the Tiger Christmas Clash in the Tigers' gymnasium.
Calhoun stands 3-3 but despite a roster that has been very much in flex, is just 12 points away from being 6-0 as they have lost by two, four, and six points.