MOUNT BERRY, Ga.- The Berry Vikings shutout SAA foe Millsaps College (3-5, 2-3 SAA) 56-0 in an offensive showcase on Saturday afternoon at Valhalla Stadium.

The offense put eight touchdowns on the board, three from running back Brandon Cade.

