MOUNT BERRY, Ga.- The Berry Vikings shutout SAA foe Millsaps College (3-5, 2-3 SAA) 56-0 in an offensive showcase on Saturday afternoon at Valhalla Stadium.
The offense put eight touchdowns on the board, three from running back Brandon Cade.
"We were efficient throwing the football… I thought we did a much better job of creating some much easier opportunities to get the ball to our receivers and they took advantage of it," said head coach Tony Kunczewski.
Cade tacked on the first six points with a four-yard run for the Vikings (5-3, 3-2 SAA) on their second drive.
The running back duo in Cade and Josh Rogers continued to lead the Viking offense as Rogers took it in the endzone for 27 yards pushing the lead to 14-0 as the clock ticked to the end of the first quarter.
With five minutes left in the half, Blake Hembree found Cameron Kawa in the back corner of the endzone for a 14-yard touchdown.
But just before the clock ran out A one handed grab from Cade turned into a 13-yard touchdown putting the Vikings in a comfortable 28-0 lead heading into the locker room.
The Berry defense didn't allow a single first down in the first half, holding them to only eight rushing yards and 20 passing yards.
"We did a great job up front of stopping the run and making them more one dimensional. We did a great job of stopping the run last week too, and we're pleased with the way that's progressing," said Kunczewski.
Nate Lyons gave Berry a big gain coming out the locker room with a 17-yard catch into Major territory. Continuing the momentum in the air, Hembree found Deiondre Wilson for a 33-yard touchdown, the Vikings now up 42-0 early in the third quarter.
After yet another Millsaps three and out, Berry got the ball back on offense and it only took four plays for Cade to rush it in for his third of the night for 60 yards.
Hembree's day wasn't done just yet as he found a gap, keepin the ball for a 39 yard gain, the Vikings in Major territory yet again.
He connected with Kamari Smith for a 26-yard touchdown on the next play, Berry showing no mercy offensively.
With eight minutes remaining in the game, Jacob Bridges recovered a Millsaps fumble on the Berry 48 setting up the Viking offense yet again for another score. Colby Sikes was the final Viking to see the end zone as he broke free for a 52-yard dash up the middle breaking tackles as he ran.
Hembree was 22-of-30 on the day, passing for 248 yards and four touchdowns setting a new career high. Cade rushed for 134 yards, averaging 8.8 yards per carry. Wilson had four receptions for 78 yards, Kawa had four receptions for 45 yards, both had one touchdown. Berry put up 366 total rushing yards, and 243 total passing yards, and averaged 7.1 yards per play.
Braeson Parker led the team with four tackles. JP Perry and Will Henley both contributed sacks on their own for nine yards.
The Vikings will travel to Sewanee, Tenn. Saturday to face the Sewanee Tigers kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m.
