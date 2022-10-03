Grady Bryant had 14 tackles and Jake Weitkamp had 11 tackles and a sack as Berry dropped a 24-10 decision to Birminghan-Southern in Southern Athletic Association play from Birmingham, Ala., Saturday night.

Trailing 10-0 after one quarter, the Vikings (2-2, 0-1 SAA) put together two drives that ended in points to knot the score heading into halftime. On the first play of the second quarter, Matthew Syverson connected on a 39-yard field goal to make it 10-3. After BSC (3-1, 1-0 SAA) turned the ball over on downs at the Berry 35, the Vikings used six plays to go 65 yards for the game-tying score. After a 40-yard pass from Gavin Gray to Bryce Herring put the Vikings in the red zone, Gray would tuck it and run on a 4th-and-1 from the nine-yard line for the equalizing touchdown.

