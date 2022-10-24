Berry fell to No. 6-ranked Trinity on the road in San Antonio, Texas 21-14 on Saturday afternoon.
On the first drive, Trinity was able to march down the field to the Berry 19-yard line, but Kris Thomas intercepted the ball in the endzone to end the threat.
After the teams swapped punts, the Tigers were the first to take the lead, finding the endzone on the ground with a minute left on the clock in the first quarter.
The Vikings (4-3, 2-2 SAA) answered with a 14-play drive, chipping away at the Tiger defense.
The running back duo of Josh Rogers and Brandon Cade did the heavy lifting to get the Vikings their first six points. Rogers had six carries for 28 yards on the drive, then Cade was able to slide in from a yard out help tie the score, 7-7.
Trinity (7-0, 4-0 SAA) answered right back however on a 54-yard touchdown pass to retake the lead 14-7. The Tigers would march down field again before the end of the half, but Trinity quarterback Tucker Horn was intercepted yet again, this time by Jake Whitten at the Berry 14, to essentially end the half.
Though the Vikings would start the third quarter on offense, Trinity forced a fumble on the first play of the drive giving them a chance to extend their lead even further.
But on a 3rd-and-six, Jake Weitkamp sacked Horn for a loss of four yards, setting up a field goal attempt for the Tigers.
Trinity's 38-yard field goal attempt was blocked by Will Henley, then recovered by Nikolas Willis, who took it 54 yards to the house tying up the game yet again 14-14.
Six minutes later, the Tigers made their way back into the endzone to end the third quarter up by a touchdown.
The Viking defense held Trinity to only 13 rushing yards in the third quarter.
Berry would have chances to tie, but Trinity's defense would stand tall when it mattered. The Vikings forced a three-and-out after a punt pinned the Tigers inside their own 10. Yet on this day, Berry's offense couldn't get major momentum beyond the one drive in the second quarter. Trinity would melt the final 5:28 off the clock and would hold on to get the win.
Weitkamp led the team in tackles with 11 total, with Connor Cheyunski right behind him with nine. Berry held the Tigers to just 1-of-4 on red zone opportunities.
The Vikings return home on Saturday to face Millsaps in SAA play. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m.