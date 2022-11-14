MOUNT BERRY, Ga. - Blake Hembree threw for 307 yards and two touchdowns as the Berry Vikings capped off their season defeating the Hendrix Warriors 55-8 Saturday at Valhalla Stadium and Williams Field on Senior Day.
The Warriors put together an opening eight minute drive, converting four third down situations ending up at the Berry 15 yard line. A bad snap on fourth down forced a Hendrix desperation heave that fell incomplete,giving Berry the ball.
Blake Hembree found Dieondre Wilson 55 yards down the field for their first offensive play of the day, then Josh Rogers hauled it in to the endzone from nine yards out for the first of three Berry touchdowns in the first quarter.
After starting BC's next possession on the Hendrix 30, Brandon Cade took it up the middle for 10 yards into the endzone a short time later, pushing Berry up two touchdowns. On the first play of the following drive for Hendrix, Brock Skinner intercepted the ball at the Warrior 14, jogging it in for a pick six and a 21-0 cushion.
Early in the second quarter, Hembree launched the ball down field to Bryce Herring for 60 yards, trucking it in for another Viking touchdown, putting the home side up 28-0. The next two offensive drives for Berry resulted in field goals off the boot of Matthew Syverson, which would take the Vikings into halftime up 34-0.
Berry opened the third quarter with a 39-yard touchdown from Wilson, and the offense still showed no signs of slowing down. The defense continued to overwhelm the Warriors as Brock Skinner brought down a sack on third and 18. Hembree and company continued chipping away, putting together a 12 play drive resulting in a Cade touchdown for a yard,
Berry leading 48-0. The Warriors prevented the shutout on a 72-yard touchdown on the ground, and tacking on the two point conversion.
Nick Best came in at quarterback, completing a 36-yard pass to Will Sterchi, then capping the drive with a 10-yard plunge into the endzone.
Wilson led the team in receiving yards with 94 on only two receptions, white Herring led with four receptions and recorded 84 yards. Connor Cheyunski and Elohim Hull both had six total tackles each, and Skinner had three sacks on the day.
The Vikings finish the season 7-3 overall and 5-2 in SAA play.