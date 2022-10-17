Berry College defeated Centre College 31-30 in dramatic fashion on Saturday in Danville, Ky.
Just as Centre answered the Vikings with a touchdown to make it 31-30, both sides prepared to go into a second overtime. But the Vikings special teams unit denied any chance of that, blocking the extra point attempt, shocking Centre on their homecoming weekend.
Berry (4-2, 4,1 SAA) had a productive first drive that included a Josh Rogers 31-yard burst.
After an incomplete pass on third down and 10, Matthew Syverson was brought out to give the Vikings the first lead of the game 3-0.
To start the second quarter, Centre threw a 33-yard pass to score the first touchdown of the game giving them the lead.
The Colonels (4-2, 2-1 SAA) had three possessions in a row between the end of the second quarter and third, which allowed them to tack on 10 points pushing their lead to 17-3.
Centre continued to trip up the Vikings on offense, eventually forcing an interception to cap off the quarter.
The Vikings scored 21 points in the fourth quarter, along with nine first downs and 108 passing yards.
The rushing game came alive for the offense as the Vikings put together a 10-play drive.
Brandon Cade sprinted for 38 yards in two plays ending up at the Colonel 32 yard line. On a crucial third down and 11, Rogers caught a 24 yard pass putting his team in the red zone. Cameron Kawa caught a two-yard touchdown pass, pulling the Vikings within a touchdown of tying it up.
After forcing a punt, the Vikings would tie the score as Rogers took it to the house for a 6-yard touchdown, knotting the score at 17-all. But the tie wouldn't last long as Centre answered with a 67 yard touchdown spring with five minutes remaining on the clock.
The offense used almost every single second of the remaining five minutes of regulation on its last drive of the fourth quarter, converting four third-down situations.
After an incomplete pass on third and 12, the offense needed to make a conversion on a fourth down situation, with a 16-yard pass to Nate Lyons keeping the Vikings alive and into Colonel territory.
Five consecutive rushing plays were enough to wear down the Centre defense, as Cade scored his first touchdown of the day with five seconds remaining in regulation, forcing the game into overtime.
In the overtime period, Hembree and Kawa made their second connection of the day for a five-yard touchdown and their first lead since the first quarter.
Centre was able to answer right back with a touchdown on 4th-and-1 from the four yard line. As the game looked as though it would head to a second overtime, the final kick of the game was blocked by the Vikings, as Berry's special teams lifted the guests to the win.
Hembree was 13-of-31 on the day for 161 yards and two touchdowns. Bryce Herring had three receptions for 44 yards, and Kawa had four receptions for 41 yards and two touchdowns.
Cade averaged 6.3 yards per carry, and rushed for a season-best 120 yards, Rogers averaged 5.3 yards per carry, totalling 101 yards. Elohim Hull led the team in tackles, recording 11.
The Vikings will travel to San Antonio, Texas next weekend to face a major test in No. 6-ranked Trinity.