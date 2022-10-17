Berry College defeated Centre College 31-30 in dramatic fashion on Saturday in Danville, Ky.

Just as Centre answered the Vikings with a touchdown to make it 31-30, both sides prepared to go into a second overtime. But the Vikings special teams unit denied any chance of that, blocking the extra point attempt, shocking Centre on their homecoming weekend.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In