Berry dominated LaGrange College, 56-10, in the Vikings' home opener at Williams Field at Valhalla Stadium Saturday night, with six different Vikings finding the endzone on the night.

The Vikings came up dry offensively in the first quarter, with LaGrange leading 3-0 after the first 15 minutes.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In