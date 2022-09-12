Berry dominated LaGrange College, 56-10, in the Vikings' home opener at Williams Field at Valhalla Stadium Saturday night, with six different Vikings finding the endzone on the night.
The Vikings came up dry offensively in the first quarter, with LaGrange leading 3-0 after the first 15 minutes.
Neither team was able to convert a first down until the four minute mark after LaGrange was able to convert on the ground. With the momentum siding with the guests, the Panthers were able to pick up three points to close out the first quarter.
Brandon Cade finally gave the Viking offense a much needed spark after a 28-yard rush into Panther territory. Gavin Gray connected with Walker Williams in the endzone for a 12-yard touchdown, giving Berry their first lead, 7-3.
After another LaGrange three-and-out, an eight-yard punt gave the Vikings favorable field position. Josh Rodgers was able to get Berry deep in the red zone, allowing Gray to rush in for a 4-yard touchdown.
The Panthers were able to find their way into the end zone in the last two minutes cutting the Berry lead to 14-10.
Deiondre Wilson came up with a clutch play for the second week in a row, as his 47-yard return on the ensuing kickoff gave the Vikings good field position.
And just before the clock hit 0:00, Gray found Bryce Herring in the endzone on a 14-yard dart for a 21-10 lead heading into the locker room.
The Vikings started off the second half strong as Gray hit freshman Khamari Smith for a 66-yard bomb to the house. Berry would force a pair of LaGrange turnovers before finally cashing in on one, as Dealo Pearson raced 27 yards to paydirt to make it 35-10.
Berry tacked on three more touchdowns in the fourth quarter.
First, Gray found Khamari Smith for a 66-yard touchdown strike.
Gray would then run the quarterback draw to perfection, scoring from 15 yards out as the Vikings kept the foot on the accelerator.
Finally, backup quarterback Blake Hembree found Jacob Ray for a 61-yard score to cap the contest with a 56-10 final.
Gray ended the night 14-of-27 passing for 284 yards and four touchdowns. Cade rushed for 63 yards on six attempts averaging 7.8 yards per carry. Khamari Smith had the team high in receptions, gaining 142 yards and three catches.
On the defensive side, Jake Weitkamp led the team in tackles with 11, six of which were solo. Connor Cheyunski, Dreshhawn Stevens, and Weitkamp each had sacks on the day, while Garrison Frisch had a pair of interceptions.