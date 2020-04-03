Belwood Elementary School officials said congratulations recently to the Belwood TOME Reading Bowl Team after they placed fourth overall in state competition.
Students competed by taking online tests throughout the year based on detailed questions from the assigned TOME chapter books. In competition with more than 70 other elementary schools, the Belwood Reading Bowl Team placed fourth overall in the state. The team also qualified to further compete at the TOMECON Reading Bowl State Competition in Gainesville, which was unfortunately cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We thank these students for their hard work, dedication and team spirit in representing Belwood. We also wish to thank the parents for their support,” Nicole Blalock, school counselor.
Members of the reading bowl team include: Maddie Anglin, Leah Cain, Jaycee Cochran, Madison Ensley, Harrison Hughes, Preslie Parish, Carden Sampson, Mia Vicente and Emily Grace Walker.
“Congratulations to Belwood Tome Club members for working diligently and representing Belwood well as they competed with schools from across North Georgia,” said Blalock.
Club members won second place in the category of Service Project Newsletter, which described their Coulter Hampton Foundation fundraising efforts and related it to the book The Vanderbeekers of 141st Street by Karina Yan Glaser in which a community comes together to help a local family. Students who contributed articles to the newsletter include: Leah Cain, Jaycee Cochran, Madison Ensley and Emily Grace Walker.
Three members of the TOME Team also won individual TOME Service Awards for volunteering their time serving as reading buddies for younger students. This reading support activity was coordinated by teachers Katie Edwards and Terrie Fitzwater. Recognized TOME Club Members include: Sofia Bautista Bravo, Mia Vicente and Emily Grace Walker.