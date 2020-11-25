Belmont Baptist Church’s Handbell Choir is set to ring a variety of secular Christmas songs and beloved carols at Downtown Calhoun’s GEM Theatre on Monday, Dec. 7, and Tuesday, Dec. 8, as part of the group’s tenth annual Christmas concert.
Tickets to the show, which begins at 7 p.m. on both evenings, are free but must be reserved in advance so the theatre can accommodate socially-distanced seating. Seats are limited.
In the past, shows have included songs like ‘Do You Hear What I Hear,’ ‘Jingle Bells,’ and ‘Silent Night.’ This year’s set list is being kept quiet for now so that guests will be surprised on the night of the show.
“Each family that attends is encouraged to bring a bag of groceries to help feed those in need through the Blewer Food Bank,” said GEM Manager and Marketing Director Kim Brazell.
Other holiday events at the GEM include showings of classic holiday films like ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ and ‘Christmas Vacation.’ The annual Dana Patterson Memorial Christmas Concert, a night of music and community hosted by Trey and Andrew Bentley each year in honor of their late friend Dana Patterson, will also be held on Dec. 5.
For a full list of upcoming events or to reserve tickets for shows, visit www.calhoungemtheatre.org.