With Christmas rapidly approaching, the Gordon County Division of Family and Children’s Services is once again turning to the community for help making this holiday season a special one for the 180 children from Gordon County who are in the foster care system.
Sponsors are needed for the Secret Santa program that provides a Christmas gift to every child in foster care. Each year, DFCS relies on donations from generous community members, businesses and organizations to help fulfill each child’s Christmas wish list.
Willing participants may obtain a wish list for a specific child or children to purchase items for them or can make a monetary contribution so DFCS staff can purchase items for any children who are not sponsored individually.
Participants who choose to shop for a child are given a child’s individual holiday wish list and are asked to buy gifts with that child in mind. The list will include the child’s name, age, sizes, favorite color and the items they are wishing for most. Common items on most lists are gaming systems, iPods and earbuds.
Also included in the form is an area to indicate interest in becoming a foster parent or adopting a home. Someone with the DFCS office will reach out to those interested in this option for more details concerning an informational session.
“This community has always been so wonderful to us. We have so many kids in care and we never have to worry about whether or not they will be provided for,” said Gordon County DFCS Administrative Assistant Jody Sanderson. “The people in this community are going to step up and support these kids. They always do.”
To support the program without shopping for a specific child, an especially important option this year as COVID-19 continues to make going to the stores difficult for many and impossible for others, community members can make a monetary donation to Gordon County DFCS/SECRET SANTA FUND, 619 Mauldin Road, Calhoun, GA 30701.
To be a Secret Santa shopper, community members should contact Sanderson at jody.sanderson@dhs.ga.gov or call 706-624-1238.