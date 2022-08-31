NFL: Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills linebacker Baylon Spector (54), seen here against the Denver Broncos in an exhibition game a couple of weeks ago, has been named to the team's 53-man roster after they made their mandatory cuts Tuesday. Spector is slated to play in his first game this Thursday night when the Bills go across the country to play the Los Angeles Rams on the West Coast. 

 Gregory Fisher, USA TODAY Sports

It's official.

Former Calhoun High School football star Baylon Spector is now a member of the Buffalo Bills.

