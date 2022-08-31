It's official.
Former Calhoun High School football star Baylon Spector is now a member of the Buffalo Bills.
The 2017 Calhoun graduate and former Clemson standout was named to the squad after the league-mandated preseason cuts were announced Tuesday, making Spector, a seventh-round draft choice in April's draft, now a rookie in the National Football League.
"It's exciting. I mean that's what you work for your whole life," he told a group of reporters after Tuesday's practice when he knew he was on the 53-man roster the team had to turn into the league. "You put the work in. You go through camp. You just take it day-by-day and finally here it comes. So it's exciting. I'm very grateful."
Spector said he really hasn't been sweating cut-day over the past few days because he felt like he had truly left it all out on the field.
"I just felt like I had put my best foot forward during training camp and during the preseason and so at the end of the day, I felt like doing that (was) really all I could do, so I wasn't too anxious," he said. "I was just a little to excited to figure out what would happen, knowing that I put my best foot forward."
He said he wasn't sure what would happen on Tuesday but he was confident in his play from when training camp opened in late July.
"I felt like I did the best I could possibly do and that's all you can do," Spector said. "You see other decisions and you think, wow, it truly is a business. As a rookie, you see other guys leave, other guys get cut, and you see it is a business and it's part of it. As a rookie you see that part, it keeps you humble and keeps you working."
Spector was most impressive during the entire training camp and played very well in the team's three exhibitions games, finishing with 24 tackles total, which was tied for second on the team.
In his first preseason game nearly three weeks ago against Indianapolis, Spector entered the game on the Bills' second defensive series and wound up playing 64 total snaps with 50 on defense and 14 more on special teams.
The only person on the team to be on the field for more plays that day was sixth-round pick Luke Tenula, an offensive lineman from Virginia Tech and he was one of the team's cuts Tuesday, although he will reportedly be placed on the practice squad if he clears waivers.
And Spector had a serious impact in his first game. Playing middle linebacker to start and some inside and outside linebacker as the game moved along, he was active all day long, roaming from sideline to sideline to make plays.
Officially, he was credited for being in on nine tackles and also batted away a pass on one play when he had a free run at the Indianapolis quarterback from his OLB position.
Spector was also part of a second-team Buffalo defense that would force a fumble on that first series and return it for a touchdown. On the second series, he was on the unit that picked off a pass and returned it all the way back inside the Indianapolis 15-yard-line, meaning the crew he was with was definitely doing their jobs.
And Spector just missed making a highlight-reel play in the team's third exhibition when what would have been a leaping interception went through his hands.
The Bills have six linebackers listed on the roster and Spector is the only rookie in the group, but he has spoken repeatedly about how his new teammates have been so helpful and fun to be around. One linebacker -- Joe Giles-Harris -- was among the nearly 20 players the Bills released Tuesday to get to the 53-man roster.
A two-year starter at weakside linebacker at Clemson, Spector finished his time with the Tigers with 210 career tackles, 22 tackles for loss, nine sacks, four forced fumbles, three pass breakups and an interception over 53 games, 21 of which he started.
Spector and the Bills will officially open the season Thursday, Sept. 1 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California when they play the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.