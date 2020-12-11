The Sonoraville boys’ basketball team played their first region game in Dalton, Georgia, as they took on Coahulla Creek (5-1, 2-1) on Tuesday night. The Phoenix won an overtime thriller 50-48.
Coahulla Creek came into the game undefeated and almost pulled it out thanks to 21 points by the Colts’ Will Locke, but the Phoenix (2-0, 1-0), led by Murray Somers’ 17 points and Orry Darnell’s 15, were ultimately the victors. Sonoraville coach Brent Mashburn was elated with the victory.
“Tonight was a great win for us,” Mashburn said. “We were able to go on the road and get a big region win against a team that was 5-0. Murray and Orry both stepped up down the stretch and made some big plays. Proud of our toughness and finding a way to win on the road.”
Sonoraville Girls 50, Coahulla Creek 39
In the girls’ game on Tuesday at Coahulla Creek (5-1, 2-1), the Lady Phoenix were victorious 50-39 to move to 3-1 on the season and 2-0 in region play. Sonoraville coach Stephanie Caudell was happy with the win, particularly on the defensive side, and the performance of Alex Geary.
“We were really solid defensively,” Caudell said. “Alexa Geary had a very efficient game with 25 points and 12 rebounds.”
While Geary was the standout performer on the night, Matti Parker added ten points for the Lady Phoenix. Coahulla Creek’s Katelyn Richards accounted for 18 of her team’s points in the loss.
At the time of publication, Sonoraville’s next game will be next Friday at North Murray. The Lady Phoenix will start play at 7 p.m., and the boys will follow at 8:30 p.m.
Gordon Central Girls 59, Pepperell 28
The Gordon Central Lady Warriors’ basketball team got their first win of the season versus region foe Pepperell 59-28 on Tuesday. Tayla Gunn paced the Lady Warriors (1-2, 1-1) with 15 points. Brooke Wilson and Emily Reece added 11 apiece. Gordon Central coach Matt Swanson was happy with the play of his team.
“I was very proud of the girls’ effort,” Swanson said. “We ask them to play a complete game, and except for about three minutes in the third quarter, they really did that. Basketball season is a long season. We have to try and get better every day, and I believe we got better at practice on Monday and at the game tonight.”
Pepperell Boys 66, Gordon Central 49
The Gordon Central boys’ basketball team dropped their game to Pepperell by a score of 66-49. Gordon Central coach Derrick Broom was not happy afterwards.
“We’re not going to win any games if we continue to turn the ball over 36 times,” Broom said. “Tre (Williams) had a double-double with 15 pts and 15 rebounds.”
Kade Steward finished second in scoring on the Warriors (1-2, 0-2) with 13 points. Tom Vincent paced Pepperell (3-2, 1-1) with 16.
The Gordon Central girls’ and boys’ teams will be back in action today as they play at Bremen at 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., respectively.