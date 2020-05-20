A 20-year-old Bartow County man remained behind bars without bond on Thursday after his Wednesday arrest by Gordon County deputies after they learned he had sexual contact with a 15-year-old teen, according to reports.
According to Gordon County jail records, Jason Andrew Bromby, 20, of 103 Eagle Glen Drive, Cartersville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff's Office and charged with aggravated sexual assault, child molestation, statutory rape and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
A parent of the teenager contacted authorities on Sunday, May 17, after the teen told her mother about the incident. According to reports, Bromby had multiple forms of sexual contact with the teenager on Monday, May 11, and had been communicating with her via Facebook messenger.
He was arrested Wednesday by the GCSO.