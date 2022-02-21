WRESTLING HOF|Barry Spector Barry Spector named to Wrestling HOF From staff reports Feb 21, 2022 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The National Wrestling Hall of Fame and Museum in Stillwater, Oklahoma is pleased to announce the Class of 2022 to beinducted by the Hall of Fame in the state of Georgia. The Georgia Chapter induction will be held on Sunday, April 24, 2022 atThe Venue at Friendship Springs in Flowery Branch, Georgia.Seven individuals will be inducted as part of the class of 2022. All will be inducted as "Lifetime Service to Wrestling"recipients in recognition of contributing at least twenty years to the sport of wrestling as a coach, referee or contributor.The Georgia inductees into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame are as follows:Barry Spector (Calhoun, GA) - 37 years as a GHSA and NCAA wrestling referee; officer in the Rome Area WrestlingOfficials Association for throughout his career; officiated GHSA state traditional tournament 32 times and state duals 6 times;worked national level USA tourneys including Virginia Beach National Duals, USA Kids State and Kids State Duals. Barry Spector (Calhoun, GA) - 37 years as a GHSA and NCAA wrestling referee; officer in the Rome Area WrestlingOfficials Association for throughout his career; officiated GHSA state traditional tournament 32 times and state duals 6 times;worked national level USA tourneys including Virginia Beach National Duals, USA Kids State and Kids State Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Arrest records from the Feb. 16, 2022 edition of the Calhoun Times Restaurant inspections for Gordon County for Feb. 19, 2022 $850,000 in merchandise taken in Calhoun outlet mall burglaries County Commission Chair Becky Hood will not run in 2022 Greene, Taylor meet Gordon voters ahead of primaries Latest e-Edition Calhoun Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.