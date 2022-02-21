The National Wrestling Hall of Fame and Museum in Stillwater, Oklahoma is pleased to announce the Class of 2022 to be

inducted by the Hall of Fame in the state of Georgia. The Georgia Chapter induction will be held on Sunday, April 24, 2022 at

The Venue at Friendship Springs in Flowery Branch, Georgia.

Seven individuals will be inducted as part of the class of 2022. All will be inducted as "Lifetime Service to Wrestling"

recipients in recognition of contributing at least twenty years to the sport of wrestling as a coach, referee or contributor.

The Georgia inductees into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame are as follows:

Barry Spector (Calhoun, GA) - 37 years as a GHSA and NCAA wrestling referee; officer in the Rome Area Wrestling

Officials Association for throughout his career; officiated GHSA state traditional tournament 32 times and state duals 6 times;

worked national level USA tourneys including Virginia Beach National Duals, USA Kids State and Kids State Duals. 

