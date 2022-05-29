The Calhoun Blue Barracudas swim season is underway.
The team, which is comprised of young swimmers across the city and the country, has begun its practices at the Calhoun Recreational Dept. pool and is scheduled to have its first practice meet Thursday, June 2 at 5:30 p.m.
And not only that, but the Blue Barracudas have the first of their six meets next Monday, June 6 when they go to Fort Oglethorpe to compete against Catoosa with the first swimmers in the water at 5:30 p.m.
The boys and girls teams will be coached by head man Todd Ogas and assistant coach Andrew Pierce.
Ogas, the head swim coach at Coahulla Creek High School since 2013, is a California native and has lived in North Georgia for nearly two decades.
He has been a head swim coach for nine years and a water polo head coach for five and has spent nearly 20 years working with Special Olympics swimmers.
And coaching is a family affair for the Ogas's with Todd's wife Laura currently a coach at Northwest Whitield Middle School.
Todd Ogas began his swimming career when he was five years old as a member of the Exeter Eels in Exeter, California.
He had a very successful career in high school at Monache HS in Porterville, CA and also did extremely well in his USA Swimming competition. He participated in club swim for 12 years so is very aware of the how club teams are operated during the summer., when people are looking to go on vacation and have a little down time.
Ogas was also an all-league selection for his high school water polo team at Monache.