A relative of the Calhoun Police Officer who was injured in a crash while responding to an emergency call on Sunday has created a GoFundMe listing in order to raise money for the officer’s family while he misses work.
Shelby Killen, the aunt of Officer John Cuprowski, said he will be undergoing foot surgery next week at Erlanger in Chattanooga. She wrote in the post that Cuprowski is expected to miss at least six months of duty and could be sidelined for as long as one year.
Cuprowski and his wife just celebrated their one year anniversary. His wife has one child who is 12 years old and she is pregnant with their first baby that is due at the end July or the beginning of August. The spouse is a home healthcare nurse but had to recently stop working due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“So my nephew’s income was their sole income. He will be having surgery at Erlanger next week and will be out of work for a minimum of six months to a year, so this fund will cover rent, utilities, food, medical bills not covered by workers comp and baby medical costs,” wrote Killen in the post. “So any help you can give would be greatly appreciated and prayers as well. Thank you in advance for your compassion! God bless!”
According to a Georgia State Patrol report, Cuprowski was responding to an emergency call on Sunday at about 10 p.m., driving north on Highway 136 near C.L. Moss Parkway, when he misjudged a turn into a parking lot and slid into a ditch.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
About 20 hours after the GoFundMe post had been created, it had already received $1,095 from 16 donors. The goal for the post is listed at $10,000.