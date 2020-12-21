Five student couples and five adult couples will dance the night away this year as part of "Mohawk Presents Calhoun's Dancing with the Stars Gets Schooled!" event, an annual dance competition that raises funds for the United Way of Gordon County.
Auditions for the event, scheduled for Friday, April 16, at 7 p.m. at the Calhoun Performing Arts Center, are open now.
Student performers are asked to submit a 45-second to 1-minute long video introducing themselves and showcasing their dancing ability. Adult performers interested in dancing in the 2021 show are asked to email organizers at dwts@gordoncountyunitedway.org to express interest in participating.
All audition and interest materials are due by no later than Monday, Jan. 11.
In addition to raising funds for a good cause, students who take part in the dance competition are also battling it out for the chance to win college scholarships. The winners and runners-up of the People's Choice and Judges' Choice awards will receive $1,000 per student and $750 per student, respectively. The third-place team will win $500 per student.
Tickets for "Mohawk Presents Calhoun's Dancing with the Stars Gets Schooled!" will go on sale in February. All proceeds will go directly to the United Way of Gordon County and its programming.
For more information and to view a full list of audition requirements, visit www.gordoncountyunitedway.org/dancing-stars.
The mission of United Way of Gordon County is to accurately assess the needs of Gordon County and to mobilize available resources to meet those needs. It serves 18 local agencies in Gordon County, as well as serving as a referral source for the community.