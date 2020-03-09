The Calhoun-Gordon County Special Olympics basketball event took place on Friday at Calhoun High School. After the opening ceremony, about 175 athletes representing Gordon County Schools, Calhoun City Schools and Gordon County Masters competed in a friendly basketball competition.
Athletes practiced shooting, dribbling and other basketball skills. Calhoun High School varsity basketball teams, student volunteers from Sonoraville, Gordon Central, Best Buddies and HOSA assisted students, cheered for athletes and played alongside each student. Many other volunteers from the community helped during the pinning awards ceremony.
Hayley Gilreath and Alecia Segursky, Exceptional Student Services directors from Calhoun City Schools and Gordon County Schools, stated that they continue to be inspired by the athletes and volunteers.
"Although Special Olympics exists to show support for individuals with disabilities, it is often the peers that walk away learning how to better show compassion toward others. Thank you to all the volunteers and parents who support our events!"
Special Olympics is a not-for-profit organization providing year-round sports training, athletic competition, and other related programs to children and adults with intellectual disabilities; offering them continuing opportunities to realize their potential, develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, and experience joy and friendship. Special Olympics changes lives by encouraging and empowering people with intellectual disabilities, promoting acceptance for all, and fostering communities of understanding and respect.
The next event will be held on April 15, with athletes participating in the rescheduled track and field event to be held at Gordon Central. Visit Special Olympics Georgia at www.specialolympicsga.org Engage with Gordon County Special Olympics on Facebook: facebook.com/SpecialOlympicsGordonCounty.