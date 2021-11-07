The Warrior Wrestling Team opened their season today at the John Smith Jr. Mountaineer Tournament in Lumpkin County.

The team had a pretty good start, putting 11 wrestlers in the first and second place matches.

They left with nine champions: Nate Swims, Landin Siburkis, Vance Siburkis, Chapel Parr, Yair Martinez, Andon Bailey, Johnathan Gonzalez, Cooper Pass and Brayden Timms.

and placing second were Browning Marlow and Juan Rodriguez came in second in their matches.

Landon Timms placed 3rd in his weight class.

Gabe Roberson and Colton Banks both placed 4th.

Joesbiel Davilla and Layelon Caldwell both gained points for the team score.

The team finished with 147 points and Union County placed second with 96 points.

The team travels to Red Top this Tuesday with wrestling starting at 4:30pm.

