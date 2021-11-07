PREP WRESTLING|Ashworth Middle School Ashworth wrestlers do well in first match Ashworth Middle School Nov 7, 2021 36 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Warrior Wrestling Team opened their season today at the John Smith Jr. Mountaineer Tournament in Lumpkin County.The team had a pretty good start, putting 11 wrestlers in the first and second place matches.They left with nine champions: Nate Swims, Landin Siburkis, Vance Siburkis, Chapel Parr, Yair Martinez, Andon Bailey, Johnathan Gonzalez, Cooper Pass and Brayden Timms.and placing second were Browning Marlow and Juan Rodriguez came in second in their matches.Landon Timms placed 3rd in his weight class.Gabe Roberson and Colton Banks both placed 4th.Joesbiel Davilla and Layelon Caldwell both gained points for the team score.The team finished with 147 points and Union County placed second with 96 points.The team travels to Red Top this Tuesday with wrestling starting at 4:30pm. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Calhoun Food Lion completes remodel, cuts the ribbon Arrest records from the Nov. 3, 2021 edition of the Calhoun Times Restaurant inspections for Gordon County for Oct. 30, 2021 Moyer, Denmon win city races, Talley wins in Resaca Nov. 2 election results: City of Calhoun, Town of Resaca Local Events Latest e-Edition Calhoun Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.