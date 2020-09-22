The Ashworth Warriors finished undefeated at home for the year as they beat the Model Blue Devils 43-26, moving to 4-1 on the year, over the weekend.
The action got started when the defense forced a fumble on Model’s first possession of the game. The Warrior offense took over and scored on a 13-yard touchdown run by running back Jayden Jones. The two-point try was no good, and the Warriors took a 6-0 lead. The Warrior defense once again was stout, with safety Skyler Williams forcing a fumble that was recovered by Ashworth, and the Warrior offense scored on the next play with Jones again scoring on a nine-yard run. The extra point was good as the Ashworth lead grew to 13-0.
After trading punts, the Warriors took back over on offense with a big 27-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Williams to wide receiver Jayden Sibley. The extra point was good, extending Ashworth’s lead to 21-0.
The third quarter started with another big play by the Ashworth defense as defensive end Matthew Hammock tackled Model’s running back in their end zone for a safety to make the score 23-0 in favor of Ashworth. The offense got the ball back after the safety and Jones scored once again on a one-yard touchdown that was set up by a 34-yard pass from Williams to Sibley. The two-point try was good and the Warriors pushed their lead to 31-0.
The Model offense then found some life as they scored on a 58-yard touchdown pass. The two-point try was good, allowing the Blue Devils to cut into the Warriors' lead, 31-8.
The next Warrior offensive drive ended early, as the Blue Devils recovered a fumble then scored three plays later on a 24-touchdown run. The two-point by Model was good, and the lead by the Warriors shrunk to 31-16.
Much of the 4thfourth quarter went scoreless until 1:52 left in the game. The Warriors elected to take an intentional safety to run out some of the clock and then pin the Blue Devils deep on the following kickoff. However, the Blue Devils scored in three plays on a 24-yard touchdown run. After the safety and the Model touchdown (two-point try was good) the score was 31-26 in favor of Ashworth.
The Blue Devils attempted to get the ball back by kicking an onside kick, but it was recovered by Ashworth’s Myles Mays. Three plays later, running back Jones drug several Model defenders on his way to the end zone as he scored his fourth touchdown of the day on a 37-yard touchdown run. The two-point try was no good and the Warriors extended their lead to 37-26.
The Blue Devils attempted to come up with a successful scoring drive, but safety Williams returned an interception for a 50-yard touchdown. The two-point attempt was no good and the Warriors held on to a 43-26 lead that was the final score.
The Warriors will travel to Coosa on Saturday, Sept. 26, for their last regular season game, with kickoff at 10 a.m. An Ashworth win this week will earn the Warriors a spot into the FCAA region championship game for the first time since 2008.