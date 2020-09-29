The Ashworth Middle School Warriors traveled to Coosa on Saturday morning and came away with a 13-0 victory over the Eagles and a trip to the FCAA region championship game.
The Warriors had to battle through many moments of adversity, as four Warrior touchdowns were called back due to penalties.
After a scoreless first half, the Warriors finally got on the scoreboard cleanly in the third quarter when they drove down the field on the first drive of the second half, ending it with a one-yard rushing touchdown by running back Jayden Jones. The extra point was good, giving Ashworth a 7-0 lead.
The Warriors would carry the lead into the fourth quarter until they scored on a 21-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Skyler Williams to wide receiver Jayden Sibley. This score was set up by a Sibley interception on defense. The extra point was no good, but Ashworth’s lead grew to 13-0 and was the eventual final score.
The Warrior defense had an excellent game, allowing Coosa to gain only one first down in the entire game.
Ashworth finished the regular season at 5-1, which is the school’s first winning season in 12 years (the last being in 2008). With the win, Ashworth has also earned a birth to the FCAA region championship game for the first time since 2008, when Ashworth defeated Calhoun for the BGMSAA region championship.
The FCAA region championship game will be played on Thursday, Oct. 8, against the Chattooga Indians at Chattooga. Kickoff will be at 5:15 p.m.