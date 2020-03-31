Gordon County Schools officials recently announced that Madelyn Goble, a seventh grader at Ashworth Middle School, placed third in the Tome Student Literacy Society's National Book Flyer Contest.
Students had to design an original flyer promoting one of the organization's "It List" books that they had read. Madelyn chose "Lights, Camera, Disaster" by Erin Dionne. Mrs. Hunt, AMS media specialist and Junior Tome Society adviser, said, "Madelyn is an awesome student who really sets an example for excellence in all that she does. I am super proud of her and the way she represents AMS and our Junior Tome Society!"