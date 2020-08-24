The Ashworth Middle School Warriors football team showed a lot of grit and toughness on Saturday, edging out a 7-6 victory over the Armuchee Indians, said Coach Blake Hilley.
Much of the game was a defensive battle, as both teams played well on defense. After a scoreless game through the first three quarters, Armuchee scored on a two-yard run to take a 6-0 lead (extra point was no good).
Armuchee then got the ball back after a Warrior fumble on the kickoff return, but the Warriors recovered a fumble of their own two plays later. The Warriors then tied the game up in three plays as quarterback Skyler Williams connected with wide receiver Jayden Sibley for a 27-yard touchdown pass. The extra point try was good by the Warriors, setting their 7-6 lead.
Armuchee tried to score again in the last minute, but a late pass was intercepted by Williams at safety to seal the win and a 1-0 start to the season for Ashworth. The Warriors’ next game will be on the road Thursday as they battle Chattooga. Kickoff is at 4:45 p.m.