Ashworth Middle School (AMS) inducted four eighth grade students into the REACH Georgia mentorship and scholarship program: Alicia Dela Cruz, Tayib Evans, Jayden Jones and Kaitlyn Smith. The students were joined by family members for the ceremony.
Sket Angland, AMS principal, and Jamey Angland, Gordon Central High School and AMS graduation coach, addressed the students and led them in their pledge to the REACH Scholarship program goals. Each student signed an agreement to recognize their commitment. Kimberly Fraker, Gordon County Schools (GCS) superintendent, and Mike Evelti, GCS director of student services, were also in attendance.
REACH scholars are paired with a mentor and an academic coach through middle and high school. They must maintain good grades (2.5 GPA), behavior and attendance through middle school and high school. Scholars who successfully complete the program and graduate from high school are awarded a $10,000 scholarship ($2,500/year) that can be used at any HOPE-eligible institution in Georgia.
The majority of Georgia colleges are matching or doubling this scholarship. The scholarship is in addition any other grant or scholarship the student receives.