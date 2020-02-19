Ashworth Middle School recognized Students of the Month on Friday, Feb. 14. Students and their families enjoyed a hot breakfast during the reception. AMS Guidance Counselor Anna Stutts and Assistant Principal Danny Lowrance, along with the AMS faculty, gathered to celebrate the accomplishments of these students who have exhibited exceptional academic, leadership, and citizenship excellence during the past month at school.
Students who were recognized are as follows: Brennon Chamlee, Ben Traylor, Destiny Murphy, Susan Palma, Alexia Cuevas, Gwendolyn Black, Keira Bryson, Sophia Aguilar, Kylee Beckman, Hannah Lambert, Montana Storey, Ricardo Rodriguez and Alonzo Orozo.