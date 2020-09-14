The Ashworth Middle School Warriors football team defeated the Darlington Tigers in a 26-15 home victory on Saturday, Sept. 12.
After trading scoreless possessions, the Warriors posted to the scoreboard first with a five-yard rushing touchdown by RB Jayden Jones. The extra point attempt was good, allowing the Warriors to take a 7-0 lead late in the first quarter.
After holding the Tigers to a three and out in the early minutes of the second quarter, the Warriors’ offense drove the field and finished a solid drive with a 30-yard touchdown pass from QB Skyler Williams to WR Jayden Sibley to extend the Warriors’ lead to 13-0 into halftime.
After the half, the Tigers found the end zone on a 58-yard rushing touchdown. A successful Tiger two-point conversion cut Ashworth’s lead to 13-8. A sudden Darlington onside kick and successful recovery caught Ashworth off guard, but the Warriors held the Tiger offense to a three and out. After Ashworth failed to gain a first down on their following possession, the Tiger offense scored on a 78-yard touchdown pass. Another successful Tiger two-point conversion allowed Darlington to take a 16-13 lead.
Entering the fourth quarter, Darlington attempted another onside kick, but this opportunity benefited the Warriors via the recovery. Two plays later, Willams connected with Sibley again on a 58-yard touchdown pass. Despite a failed extra point attempt, Ashworth regained a 20-16 lead.
The Warrior defense held the Tigers on the next possession, and Ashworth’s offense found the end zone once more as Jones ran in for a 18-yard touchdown rush, extending the lead to 26-15. Darlington’s offense tried to quickly score to cut into the lead, but a Tiger pass was intercepted by safety Sibley to secure the win for the Warriors, improving their record to 3-1 on the year.
Ashworth will be back in action Saturday, Sept. 19, at home against Model at 10 a.m.