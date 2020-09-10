The Ashworth Middle School Warriors football team traveled to Lindale on a recent afternoon to battle with the Pepperell Dragons and left victorious with a 14-6 win.
The Warriors struck first with QB Skyler Williams connecting with WR Jayden Sibley for a 52 yard touchdown pass (extra point try was good) to take a 7-0 lead. The score would remain 7-0 until the fourth quarter, when RB Jayden Jones took a handoff into the end zone for a four-yard score (extra point try was good) to extend the lead to 14-0.
Pepperell would score with 36 seconds left in the game (extra point try was no good) to cut Ashworth’s lead to 14-6. The Dragons attempted an onside kick, but the Warriors recovered and ran out the clock on offense to secure the 14-6 victory.
The Warrior defense was stout, said Coach Blake Hilley, recording several tackles for loss and recording an interception by safety Jayden Sibley.
The Warriors return to action on Saturday at home at Ratner Stadium against Darlington. Kickoff is at 10 a.m., and it will be 8th Grade Day.