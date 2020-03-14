With 12 Calhoun and Gordon schools participating, local APEX program is the largest provided by partner Highland Rivers Health
Tristen Moran is like any 9-year-old boy you might meet. He knows how to use an iPad and computer and enjoys playing with his friends. He has dark hair, mostly covered by his pulled-up hoodie, and big, dark brown eyes that brighten when talking about his recent trip to Disney World.
This year Tristen is also near the end of a rough patch he encountered when his parents divorced a couple years ago. He recounts talking to a therapist about what he was feeling at the time.
“The first thing we talked about was my anger,” Tristen says quietly. “I used to kick or hit the wall. But Mr. Gabriel helped me a lot.”
Mr. Gabriel is Gabriel Trujillo, a licensed professional counselor with Highland Rivers Health, who not only worked with Tristen but his father and mother as well.
“The divorce was hard on Tristen and he did have some anger,” said his father, Anibal Moran. “His mother and I worked together for the sake of our kids, and Gabriel gave us some good advice on how to do that.”
The family was able to connect with Trujillo because of the Georgia APEX program. Through the program, mental health providers such as Highland Rivers partner with local schools to provide counseling services onsite to students who might need extra support.
“Having it at Tristen’s school was great,” says Anibal Moran. “It eliminates the hassle of having to make time to take him out of school and make an appointment. It’s very convenient to be able to go to the school and meet with Gabe.”
He adds, “One thing I was very pleased about was the fact Gabriel earned Tristen’s trust. You could see that Gabriel really does care about Tristen and that Tristen really does care about him.”
Making the connection
Amy Beason, principal of Sonoraville Elementary School, where Tristen is in fourth grade, understands that students can sometimes have problems outside of school that impact their ability to learn and participate fully in the school day.
“Sometimes we notice a change in a child and we try to dig a little deeper to see what’s going on, Beason says. “They might be withdrawn, or seem sad, or some behaviors are coming out that aren’t our preferred school behaviors — just showing their need for attention, and not in the most positive ways.”
The APEX program, which has been provided in Sonoraville Elementary for four years, makes it both simple and convenient for children and families to get some extra support.
“A lot of times parents know there is a problem and are concerned themselves, but making an appointment can be difficult — they might not know who to call or where they can take their child, what to do,” says Beason.
“With APEX, we can tell a parent what we see going on with their child, but we can also say there is a solution right here at school — and the other kids aren’t going to know your child is meeting with a therapist; it’s private, they’re just called to the office, it’s very confidential.”
Sonoraville Elementary guidance counselor Stacey Cohea says one of the most important aspects of the APEX program is being able to have consistency, connecting the student and family and school and home.
“If a student is having a problem at school there is often something going on at home,” Cohea says. “So partnering with those parents to help the child and bring some consistency is very important.”
Even better, she says, with APEX there’s a connection to the school that is really beneficial to the child.
“So the program can help the child in school and help the family at home and there is some consistency across all those environments. Highland Rivers really seems to be the connection between those two.”
Embracing APEX
That Sonoraville Elementary has continued to partner with Highland Rivers to provide the APEX program for four years is not surprising.
According to a 2018 APEX program evaluation by the Center of Excellence for Children’s Behavioral Health at Georgia State University, 85% of schools that engaged in providing school-based mental health services continued the partnership with providers over three years.
“Gordon County and Calhoun schools saw the potential benefits of APEX early on and were interested in implementing the program in as many schools as they could,” says Highland Rivers Health CEO Melanie Dallas.
“As a result, we now provide APEX in 12 schools in Gordon County, including Calhoun city schools — and that’s the most of any county in Highland Rivers’ service area.”
Funded by the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities, APEX was piloted in a handful of Georgia schools — including Gordon County’s Swain Elementary — beginning in the 2015 school year.
By the end of the third program year (June 2018), the number of participating schools had ballooned to 435, and more than 8,700 Georgia students had received services through the program.
In Gordon County, more than 600 students have participated in APEX services, according to Highland Rivers’ Gabriel Trujillo, who helped pilot the program in Sonoraville Elementary and several other local schools.
“We make it as easy as possible for families to connect with mental health services,” Trujillo says. “It’s so much better than handing a parent a brochure and saying ‘Call this number,’ — who knows if someone will follow up. But when the school calls us, we go to the family, meet them where they are. It’s easy, convenient and it works.”
“Once schools saw how well the program worked, more schools wanted it, and we are working with several other counties to implement APEX services,” Dallas added. “Gordon and Calhoun were early adopters, very open to innovation and partnership, and that’s why Highland Rivers’ largest APEX program is in Gordon County.”
Bigger kids, bigger concerns
As principal of Calhoun High School, Peter Coombe understands that students can be dealing with serious issues as teens. And he’s thankful that APEX — which has been provided at his school since 2017 — allows students who need it to get extra help.
“We see students that threaten self-harm, and that is an immediate concern and we want to make sure it’s addressed,” Coombe says. “We intervene and we go through our protocols and provide support — but it’s great to have that ongoing support through Highland Rivers and that students are able to take advantage of that.”
With 1,200 students in four grades, Coombe and his staff are grateful to have partners like Kenneth Cash, the Highland Rivers APEX counselor who works with Calhoun High School.
Says Coombe: “I was a former school counselor, and part of the frustration is feeling like you’re putting a band-aid on the problem because you’re not able to take the next step and deliver therapeutic services. But with APEX, you can actually provide that support and deliver therapeutic services to our students at the school.”
Amanda Schutz, director of student services for Calhoun Schools, likes that the referral process for APEX is simple and efficient.
“Once a teacher notifies the counselor and the counselor meets with the student, the school counselor contacts the parents and lets them know about APEX services,” says Schutz. “And if the parents agree, we send the referral directly to Kenneth, and he follows up with the family and student after that.”
She adds, “Parents are typically accepting of that — I think we have a much better rate of parents following through and accessing counseling services for their students than we used to by far — and we can make that service convenient for them by making it available here at the school.”
About the only issue school staff have with APEX, and which is not even with the program itself, is that insurance companies sometimes won’t cover mental health services delivered at schools — even though they might cover other types of therapy (physical therapy, speech therapy) from outside providers delivered at schools.
“Perhaps our legislators could work on that,” one school staff member says. “It seems like it discriminates against mental health services.”
Overall, Coombe says, APEX has been a benefit to students and families, and he wants to keep the program in his school as long as he can.
“The families I’ve spoken to who are being served are very supportive and see this as beneficial,” he says. “I mean, our students need these services, our families need these services. Having that service delivered to them right here at school helps limit the amount of instruction time they might miss. It benefits the students, their families and the school.”