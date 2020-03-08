A holistic childbirth experience may not yet be the norm in this region, but it’s becoming more popular thanks to one woman’s efforts. Callie Syrene is one of very few doulas serving Gordon County, but her reach is growing as parents fully realize their available choices in the birthing process.
Syrene’s role as a doula means she’s not a medical professional, but she is qualified to support women during the last portion of pregnancy and to educate them about their options. As the owner of Rome-based Ma Doula Labor Support Services, she follows the code of ethics for Doulas of North America International, “the world’s first, largest and leading doula certifying organization” according to its website, www.dona.org.
A doula, Syrene explains, attends a birth to give guidance to parents as they experience one of the most vulnerable moments of their lives. She does not deliver babies, although she has attended deliveries in all types of settings from homes to hospitals. Her service area extends well outside Rome to include Gordon and Bartow counties.
“As a doula, my job is to be 100% supportive of plans that change or options that are made available,” she said.
Legal limitations prevent her from talking to the hospital staff on patients’ behalf, but she can empower clients to make decisions, and she can help their partners understand and support those decisions.
“ It’s just important to be open to the experience,” she explained. “ There are so many different avenues … Knowledge is power.”
‘Some sense of control’
That power can mean the difference between a satisfying experience and a negative memory for many mothers, even when pain is part of the process.
“The most defining factor is having some sense of control over the experience,” Syrene said.
She helps women achieve that sense by helping them cope psychologically with what is often a very trying process.
Most of the births she assists with take place in hospitals, and she wants women to know they still have a lot of options in that setting regarding how they want to give birth. She informs them about things like which of many birthing positions they can use — many women don’t realize they do not have to give birth on their backs and can use a squatting bar or even lie on their sides. She also presents options for starting labor naturally when contractions aren’t progressing. She explains gentle interventions like rebozo wraps for repositioning babies for ideal presentation in the birth canal, and she coaches mothers through exercises like lunges and squats in hospital hallways during labor.
“You’re not confined to your hospital room. If you’re able bodied, you can get up and you can move around,” she said.
She has assisted on both natural and epidural births.
“We are holistically based, but we understand there is a place for medicine,” she said of her profession.
Sometimes, natural births are educational for hospital staff.
“I’ve had moms who have had natural births and the hospital staff has never even seen that,” Syrene said.
For moms who go the epidural route, she’s there to coach them through everything that would happen in a natural birth. Although they can’t move around the room after a certain point, these moms still have options like different birthing positions after they’ve received an epidural.
“Even when their pain is managed, they still have a lot of work to do,” Syrene explained. “Because of the intensity of labor, it’s almost like they throw their coping mechanisms to the wind. You have to reroute their focus: ‘You’re still pushing a baby out of your body. That’s still going to take work.’”
The process
Syrene usually begins working with couples after 28 weeks, although she has worked with some mothers who called after that time.
“I’ve had someone call on a Saturday night and she was going to be induced on Monday. A lot of that depends on the type of birth they want,” she said.
Her service package includes two prenatal visits — usually to a mother’s home — and two weeks of on-call time before and after a due date.
She can also help with breastfeeding at the time of the birth, and she makes a followup visit or call to replay the birth experience and make sure mother and baby are thriving.
For a separate charge, Syrene also offers placenta encapsulation. Consuming the placenta can help get key nutrients back into a mother’s system after the taxing birth process, she explained. It can also help with postpartum anxiety and breast milk production.
The beginning
Syrene began her journey into the world of birth assistance when she became pregnant herself some years ago. That pregnancy ended in a miscarriage, but her enthusiasm for the birth process had taken hold as she interviewed midwives.
“It really resonated with me. I was exposed to that side of things,” she said.
Later, as she was writing a paper for an educational course, she continued researching childbirth and that’s when her calling became apparent.
“I had a complete, physical God moment,” she says. “I felt it at the top of my head all the way down to my toes and my fingers: ‘This is what you’re supposed to do.’”
She began helping couples bring their children into the world a few years ago and her passion has only grown since then. The emphasis on relationships and education has helped her business thrive.
“You … get to know them and really delve deep into what birth is,” she said. “However they want to give birth, I just want people to feel empowered and educated.”