Thursday, Sept. 3
Dewayne Allen McGill, 35, of 6670 Kimberly Mill Road, College Park, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with battery (family violence).
Friday, Sept. 4
Jessie Fain Ellison, 45, of 204 Belmont Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with dumping, disposing, littering, etc. on public or private property and pedestrian under the influence.
Cory Dale Ford, 29, of 6185 Red Bud Road, Ranger, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with manufacture/sell/dispense/distribute and a probation violation.
Michael Andrew Love, 32, of 60 Ross Road, Blue Ridge, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with battery (family violence), criminal trespass and obstruction.
Jessica Nicole Treadaway, 26, of Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office on a bench warrant (burglary).
Saturday, Sept. 5
Raquel Dionne Ashford, 41, of 732 Timberlake Drive S.E., Dalton, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with DUI and driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Jeremy Lee Fancher, 39, of 726 Knight Road, Ranger, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with disorderly conduct.
David Cory Johnson, 43, of 216 Brownlee Mountain Road, Plainville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with manufacture/sell/dispense/distribute and possession and use of drug related objects.
Sunday, Sept. 6
Howard Jason Chapman, 45, of 366 Meadow Lark Lane S.E., Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with DUI, no insurance, suspended license, concealing identity of vehicle and a child support purge of $14,566.07.
Kimberly Marie Creekmore, 52, of 614 ADA Drive, Apt. 2, Harrelsburg, Kentucky, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with DUI and a headlight violation.
Robert Arlie Niskern, 40, of 213 Clairmount Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with simple battery (family violence).
Eric Allen Rogers, 22, of 139 Baily Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with driving without a valid license, no proof of insurance and two separate probation violations.
Dewayne Edward Brown, 43, of 2096 W. Galbraith Road, Cincinnati, Ohio, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with DUI, driving while license suspended or revoked and maximum limits (95 in a 70 mph zone).
Tapiwa E. Rujuwa, 30, of 720 E. Clairview, Apt. F, Greenwood, Indiana, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with DUI, driving while license suspended or revoked, no proof of insurance, removing or affixing plate with intent to conceal, and driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Monday, Sept. 7
Karrissa Dawn Demoe, 28, of Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with criminal trespass, disorderly conduct/harassing calls, obstruction or hindering of law enforcement officers and simple battery.
Robert Lee Matthews, 51, of 2310 Kenridge Parkway, Decatur, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with DUI, driving while license suspended or revoked, open container and maximum limits (90 in a 70 mph zone).
John Eric Murphy, 34, of 106 Colony St., Calhoun, was booked into the Gordon County jail to serve seven days for a drug court sanction.
Dion Irvin Ragsdale, 32, of 1281 Prairie Lane, Titusville, Florida, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with theft by receiving stolen property in another state, theft by bringing stolen property into state and failure to maintain lane.
Arash Cristian Sharafunddin, 29, of 282 Cardinal Blvd., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with a probation violation.