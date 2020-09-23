Thursday, Sept. 17
Jacob Aron Feagin, 24, of 2094 Pleasant Hill Road, Ranger, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with terroristic threats and acts.
David Cory Johnson, 43, of 316 Brownlee Mountain Road, Plainville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana less than one ounce and possession and use of drug related objects.
Bailey Lashay King, 25, of 1010 Brackett Ridge Road, Chatsworth, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Kevin Dewayne Lofton, 42, of 986 Barker Road, Rome, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with firearm use by a convicted felon in commission of crime.
Brandie Lee Money, 37, of 134 Pierce Hill Road, Rome, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with firearm use by convicted felon in commission of crime.
Buren Nicholas Poole, 32, of 1010 Brackett Ridge Road, Resaca, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with a probation violation.
Tori-Jevoone Chanel Truesdale, 22, of 442 Los Altosmy Way, Altamonle Spring, Florida, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with possession of marijuana less than one ounce and a safety belt violation.
Whitney Ann Wallace, 32, of 843 Bracket Road, Resaca, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Caleb Jerry Garland, 20, of 2351 Miller Ferry Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with two counts of criminal trespass and two counts of simple battery, all with a Family Violence Act designation.
Friday, Sept. 18
Etoya irena Bell, 42, of 12455 Meadow Lane, Blue Island, Illinois, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol on a hold for Fulton County.
Marsha Kay Brown, 67, of 1316 Mortimer St., Barry, Illinois, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with purchase/possess/control methamphetamine.
Robert Eugene Brown, 55, of 1316 Mortimer St., Barry, Illinois, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with purchase/possess/control methamphetamine.
David Glenn Green III, 27, of 316 Brownlee Mountain Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with theft by taking.
Edward Lee Harwell, 27, of 295 Rustic View Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with two counts of interference with custody.
Jason Allen Miller, 42, of 1631 Berry Blvd., Louisville, Kentucky, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with DUI, distracted driving/use of cell phone, open container and driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Hershel Temples Pangle, 42, of 528 Roy Kidd Ave., Corbin, Kentucky, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with a probation violation.
Vincent Lamar Saine, 47, of 6110 N. Highway 27, Lafayette, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with purchase/possess/control methamphetamine.
Kiara Monet Walker, 24, of 604 Bacon Trail, Chattanooga, Tennessee, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with DUI, possession of marijuana less than one ounce, purchase/possess/control THC oil and affixing tint to windows or windshields.
Kennesha Masshay West, 26, of 1020 Mission Ave., Chattanooga, Tennessee, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with purchase/possess/control THC oil.
Saturday, Sept. 19
Wayne Eugene Dyer, 56, of 121 Moss Creek Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with reckless conduct.
Shawn Lee Hall, 18, of 1547 Sexton Road, Resaca, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with purchase/possess/control of methamphetamine, drug related objects, operation of vehicle without current plate and certificate of registration.
Sarah Elizabeth Shaw, 36, of 150 Lanford Road, Ranger, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with two counts of printing, executing, negotiating checks, drafts, etc., knowing information thereon to be in error, fictitious, or assigned to another account holder.
Sunday, Sept. 20
Selena Ann Blackstock, 44, of 611 Tucker Hollow Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with a probation violation for fringerprintable charge.
Anthony Gene Bortoni, 32, of 1586 Pleasant Valley Road, Silver Creek, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with DUI and following too closely.
Jordon Olivia Judge, 24, of 165 Pinchell Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department on a hold for the Roswell Police Department.
Walt Logan Powell, 23, of 1467 Cagle Road, Chatsworth, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with DUI, open container, distracted driving/use of cell phone and driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Monday, Sept. 21
Gari Blake Reeves, 31, of 805 Shannon Circle, Rome, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug related objects, obstruction of officers and giving false name or address to law enforcement officers.