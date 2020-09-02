Thursday, Aug. 27
Thorn James Wray Bryant, 23, of 4314 E. Nance Springs Road, Dalton, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with aggravated assault (family violence), battery, interfering with an emergency call and false imprisonment.
Robbie James Buchanan, 45, of 262 Prate Lake Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office on a child support purge of $645.
Brandy Nichole Dead, 34, of 689 Chatsworth Highway, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with simple battery and interfering with an emergency call.
Chass Lee Gilbert, 33, of 10795 Highway 225, Chatsworth, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office on a child support purge of $3,000.
Richard Wayne Johnson, 48, of 689 Wood Road, Adairsville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with simple assault/assault (family violence).
Sarah Darlene Shooltz, 30, of 4304 U.S. 41 N., Resaca, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office on a hold for another agency.
Friday, Aug. 28
Tiffany Elaine Davis, 34, of 325 Dover Road N.E., Resca, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office on a drug court sanction.
Benjamin Steven Moore, 40, of Canastota, New York, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with sex offender registry violation (second offense) and a probation violation.
John Eric Murphy, 34, of 106 Colony St., Calhoun, was arrested by probation services on a drug court sanction to serve two days.
Justin Guy Phipps, 36, of 140 Brook Wood Drive, Sugar Valley, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with aggravated assault, cruelty to children in the first degree and cruelty to children in the third degree.
Kaylie Danielle Poole, 27, of 1382 Everett Springs Road, Calhoun, was arrested by probation services and charged with a parole violation.
Rafael Jovany Rolon, 21, of 227 Hood St., Apt. 7, Calhoun, was arrested by probation services on a drug court sanction to serve seven days.
Joseph McKinley Underhill, 42, of 155 N. Wall St., Calhoun, was arrested by probation services on a drug court sanction to serve two days.
Saturday, Aug. 29
Allante Dyquan Novene, 25, of 1114 N. Hawthorne St., Chattanooga, Tennessee, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with possession of a scheduled II substance, possession of marijuana, reckless driving, obstruction, tampering with evidence and speeding (91 in a 70 mph).
Maria Margana, 57, of 227 Maplewood Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with theft by shoplifting.
Terry Lamar Williams, 36, of 1489 Pinyan road, Ranger, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office on a public safety warrant (failure to appear, seat belt violation, open container and DUI).
Sunday, Aug. 30
Joey Brandon Hardy, 28, of 140 Ridge St., Blue Ridge, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office on a probation violation.
Maryann Helen Hogg, 51, of 112 Riverview Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with DUI, a safety belt violation and a tire violation.
Roderick Omarion West, 17, of 110 Richardson Road, Apt. 6, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with criminal trespass (family violence).
Monday, Aug. 31
Mylon Wayne Holbert, 60, of 2814 Highway 411 S.E., Fairmount, was arrested by the Fairmount Police Department and charged with aggravated assault.
Dennis Mitchell Young, 42, of 1424 Sugar Valley Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with DUI and following too closely.