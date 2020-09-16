Thursday, Sept. 10
David Whitworth Biggs Jr., 41, of 220 Mt. Vernon Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by probation services and charged with a probation violation.
Ja’Korrius Clark, 23, of 980 Red Bud Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with battery/simple battery (family violence).
Chass Lee Gilbert, 33, of 1048 Union Grove Church Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine related objects.
Daniel Allen Newtown, 59, of 2212 Mount Haven Drive, Apt. 12, Dalton, was arrested by probation services and charged with a probation violation.
Matthew Allen Pickens, 39, of 324 Cherokee Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with fugitive from justice.
Kelly Edwina Ward, 40, of 1048 Union Grove Church Road, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine related objects, theft, theft by receiving, operating vehicle without registration and driving without headlights.
Alvaro Perez Y Perez, 32, of 116 Victor St., Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with running a red light and no driver’s license.
Friday, Sept. 11
Christopher Maurice Bryan Brown, 41, of 102 Landon Court, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with criminal trespass, loitering or prowling and pedestrian under the influence.
Nathaniel Renardo Graham Jr., 26, of 3175 Chicago St., South Bend, Indiana, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with theft by receiving stolen property in another state.
Saturday, Sept. 12
Christina Marie Holly, 38, of 350 Caylor Road, Crandall, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana less than one ounce, possession and use of drug related objects, driving without a valid license, driving on roadways laned for traffic and a taillight violation.
Darriel David Hooker II, 46, of 210 Third St., Shannon, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with criminal trespass (family violence).
Shanna Brooke Malcolm, 19, of 3236 Tanners Mill Road, Gainesville, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with possession of methamphetamine, theft by receiving stolen property and going inside the guardline with weapon, liquor or drugs.
Jamal Talio Phillips, 41, of 132 Robinson St., Bremen, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department on a hold for another agency (Dekalb County).
Sam Register, 55, of 1101 South Reagan St., Hamilton, Texas, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with aggravated assault and simple battery.
Sunday, Sept. 13
Alex Lee Dodd, 23, of 133 Derby Lane, Calhoun, was arrested by he Calhoun Police Department and charged with DUI and battery (family violence)./
Charles Ray Eugene Taylor, 28, of 104 Hubbard Circle, Clinton, Tennessee, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with DUI.