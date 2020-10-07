Thursday, Oct. 1
Desiree Ann Calloway, 22, of 6743 Creekbay Drive, Indianapolis, Indiana, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with theft by bringing stolen property into the state and theft by receiving stolen property stolen out of state.
Kim Alex Long, 44, of 306 Peters St., Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with simple battery.
Long Thomas Malone, 24, of 2508 Redland Lane, Indianapolis, Indiana, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with theft by bringing stolen property into the state, theft by receiving stolen property stolen out of state and a safety belt violation.
Daniel Edward Nix, 45, of 509 Hazel St., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with a probation violation.
Jonathan Edward Brault, 38, of 78 Sunny Heights Drive, Rome, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department on a hold for Floyd County.
Friday, Oct. 2
Barry Terrence Barnett, 59, of 108 Oakdale Drive, Adairsville, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with unlawful eavesdropping or surveillance.
Ashley Brooke Bennett, 24, of 552 Miller Ferry Road, Adairsville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug related objects, obstruction of officers and interference with government property.
Shannon Jaynyne Dutch, 46, of 1838 Penzance Parkway, Middleburg, Florida, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with DUI, open container and driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Saturday, Oct. 3
Natasha Faye George, 33, of Cartersville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with failure to appear.
Dexter Lee Roden, 26, of 4 Lucille Ave., Rome, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with fraud-financial identity.
Kerry Wade Turner, 45, of 391 County Road 214 S.W., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office on a hold for Floyd County.
Sunday, Oct. 4
Marquan Merrill Ball, 23, of 4112 Vine St., Capital Heights, Maryland, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with theft by taking.
Timothy Trey Byars, 35, of 12401 Fairmount Highway S.E., Fairmount, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with cruelty to children and battery (family violence).
Daniel Wesley Duncan, 49, of 6907 Kimberly Lane, Lithia Springs, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office on a hold for Hall County.
Kaitlyn Jan Smith, 24, of 110 Washington St., Calhoun, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with DUI, hit and run, driving without a license on person, failure to report accident and failure to maintain lane.
Shyanne Codi Turner, 18, of 200 Holand St., Apt. 12, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with a hands free violation, pills not in original container and possession of a controlled substance.
Steven R. Hniedziejko, 64, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with DUI and two counts of failure to obey a traffic control device.
Monday, Oct. 5
Charles Joe Allmon, 29, of 146 Lacy St., Fairmount, was arrested by the Fairmount Police Department and charged with pedestrian under the influence.
Brian Ketih Pierce, 45, of 112 Meadow Court, Adairsville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with battery and cruelty to children, both the family violence designation.
Marysa Janiece Tarlton, 27, of 305 McConnell Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with DUI drugs, a hands free violation, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a schedule II substance.
Danny Lee Ward, 26, of 6979 Armurchee Road, Summerville, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with simple battery (family violence).