Thursday, Oct. 22
Zachary Caris Barton, 35, of 390 Freeman Road, Resaca, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with purchase/possess/control.
William Clark Collum, 29, of 207 Hensley Road, Adairsville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with battery and criminal trespass.
Marlon Binicio Garcia, 24, of 200 Cove St., Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, no proof of insurance and operation of vehicle without a current plate.
Gary Allen Gilbert, 37, of 214 Hensley Road, Adairsville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with criminal trespass and simple battery, both with the Family Violence Act designation.
Dustin Michael Payton, 32, of Motel 6, Room 122, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with a probation violation.
Gavin William Pritchett, 19, of 1160 Morrison Camp Ground Road, Rome, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with possession of a schedule I substance.
Ronald William Talley, 34, of 199 Wendy Hill Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with disorderly conduct/harassing phone calls.
William Hoyt Whittenburg, 51, of 257 Sunrise Circle, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with manufacture/sell/dispense/distribute.
Friday, Oct. 23
Stacey Brian Cannon, 49, of 221 Mountain View Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with pedestrian under the influence.
Jessie Fain Ellison, 45, of 204 Belmont Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with obstruction of officers.
Johnathan Allen Gibson, 24, of 1203 Carter Mountain Road, Fairmount, was arrested by the Fairmount Police Department and charged with disorderly conduct.
Derick Allen Hamilton, 27, of 571 Oak Knoll Road N.E., Ranger, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with burglary in the second degree, theft by taking and fleeing/attempting to elude officer.
Sabrina Faye Higgins, 28, of 1108 N. Wall St., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with a parole violation.
Tonja Danielle Jones, 52, of 125 Adair St., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with criminal trespass and simple battery.
Lawrence Deshawn Whitlow, 24, of 8100 Penrod St., Detroit, Michigan, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with two counts of manufacture/sell/dispense/distribute.
Saturday, Oct. 24
Kayla Leann Farrell, 25, of 2257 Calhoun Road, Rome, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with criminal trespass.
Davis Blair Jordan, 26, of 167 Holly Hills Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with possession of a controlled substance and drugs to be kept in the original container.
Tommy David Parker, 52, of 1854 Morrison Campground Road, Kingston, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with battery and criminal trespass, both with the Family Violence Act designation.
Ashlyn Paige Talley, 24, of 1442 Highway 41, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with theft by taking.
Christopher Conrad Washington, 34, of 202 Cove St., Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with obstruction of officer and possession of a controlled substance.
Sunday, Oct. 25
Bryan Lee Banks, 38, of 330 Forest Heights Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with DUI.
Logan Anderson James Brown, 31, of 165 Rolling Acres 4th, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with battery (Family Violence Act), disorderly conduct/harassing calls and simple assault.
Thomas Wesley Miller Jr., 42, of 103 Shenandoah Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with simple battery (Family Violence Act).
Wesley Alan Roberts, 41, of 151 Twin Oaks Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with cruelty to children, simple battery and terroristic threats and acts, all three with the Family Violence Act designation.
Monday, Oct. 26
Kerry James Bergeron, 58, of 14303 Ulysses Drive, Hudson, Florida, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with hit and run and a stop sign and yield sign violation.
Roger Bruce Gilbert Jr., 48, of 148 Main St., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with simple battery (Family Violence Act).
Lacrisa Eagle Reyes, 28, of 288 Iracille Lane N.E., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with simple battery (Family Violence Act).
Vincent Ezra Tutt, 35, of 181 Shaw Road, Adairsville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office on special presentment (two counts of aggravated child molestation and three counts of incest).
Rashaad Antoine Woodberry, 30, of 483 Hammond Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with conspiracy to commit a crime and theft by receiving stolen property.
Royce Kyle Smith Jr., 18, of 170 Stendal Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with DUI and failure to maintain lane.