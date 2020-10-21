Thursday, Oct. 15
William Taylor Dutton, 29, of 290 Erwin Hill Road S.E., Calhoun, was arrested by probation services and charged with a probation violation.
Bhikhabhai Ambahai Patel, 53, of 144 Regency Row S.W., was arrested by probation services and charged with a probation violation.
Joel Keith Henry Perry, 26, of 2120 29th St., Williston, North Dakota, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with DUI, driving while license suspended or revoked, obstruction of hindering of law enforcement officers, open container and speeding (82 in a 55 mph zone).
Carlton Edward Shope, 63, of 815 B Roland Hayes Parkway, Calhoun, was arrested by probation services and charged with a probation violation.
Friday, Oct. 16
Joshua Isaiah Ingle, 21, of 1421 Smyrna Church Road, Chatsworth, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with a probation violation.
Rachel Renee Tanner, 40, of 2004 Horseleg Creek Road S.W., Rome, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with a probation violation.
Joshua Issac Caleb Weintraub, 38, of 217 Ashland Park, Rome, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with a probation violation.
Jeffery Dewayne Redd, 28, of 288 Beatrice Court, Ranger, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with disorderly conduct/harassing calls.
Saturday, Oct. 17
Derek Montae Bennett, 40, of 132 Colony Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with duty of driver to stop or return to the scene of an accident, basic rules and following too closely.
Dwayne Quinton Shelton, 33, of 1224 Sweet Pine Drive, Norcross, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department on a hold for Oconee County.
Heather Elizabeth Turner, 32, of 395 B Greeson Loop, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with disorderly conduct.
Darrell Lee Arnold, 27, of 4301 Barrett Lakes N.W., Kennesaw, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with DUI, distracted driving/use of cell phone, notice of change or address or name, and driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Sunday, Oct. 18
Willie Donnell Anthony Jr., 26, of 4580 Old Fairmount Highway, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with terroristic threats and acts and two counts of simple battery.
Edward Allen Barrs Jr., 43, of 155 Causby Lane N.W., Resaca, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with purchase/possess/control methamphetamine and possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
Aliss Renee Duinkerken, 43, of 146 Caubsy Lane N.W., Resaca, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with manufacture/sell/dispense/distribute, license to be carried and exhibited on demand, and certificate of registration; replacement of lost registration certificate.
Lester Osawaldo Lopez, 23, of 235 Columbus Circle, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Quinton Deron Marquez Brown, 28, of 4590 Fairmount Highway, Calhoun, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with DUI, notice of change of address or name, and Spencer Pass Law violation (move over law).
Monday, Oct. 19
Heather Nicole Dunn, 19, of 200 S. Line St., Apt. 11, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with simple battery (family violence).
Ashley Renee Meadows, 28, of 200 Harlan St., Apt. 14, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with two counts of simple battery (family violence).
Jason Cory Brock, 43, of 4048 Highway 41 N., Resaca, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with a probation violation.