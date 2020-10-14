Thursday, Oct. 8
Bobbie Lynn Coan, 38, of 1627 Stoneypoint Circle, Rocky Face, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with conspiracy to commit a crime and theft by receiving stolen property.
Justin Chase Williams, 23, of 252 Langston Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with two probation violations.
Shawn Cameron Espie, 30, of 293 Bayview Lane, Sugar Valley, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, no proof of insurance and operating a motor vehicle without registration.
Friday, Oct. 9
Fredrick Allen Adams, 46, of 501 Cass St., Adairsville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with two probation violations.
Robert Steven Brown, 64, of 929 Hall Memorial Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
Daisy Macias, 24, of 333 Forrest Heights Drive S.W., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with battery (family violence) and a probation violation.
Ashlyn Mykayla Cochran, 19, of 782 Riverside Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with criminal trespass (family violence).
Madan Katel, 33, of 361 Jolly Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with prohibited acts relating to tobacco products.
Bhilhabhai Ambahai Patel, 53, of 144 Regency Road S.W., was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with furnishing alcohol to person(s) under age 21 and prohibited acts relation to tobacco products.
Krupal Bhikhabhai Patel, 45, of 144 Regency Road S.W., was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with furnishing alcohol to person(s) under age 21 and prohibited acts relating to tobacco products.
Saturday, Oct. 10
Tauswala Denise Dixon, 44, of 311 Harkins St., Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with simple battery (family violence).
Joseph Matthew Nichols, 45, of 110 Andrew St., Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with DUI, failure to maintain lane, unsafe vehicle and three counts of theft by shoplifting.
Jaime Irene Angland, 43, of 764 Snow Springs Road, Adairsville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with DUI, open container and driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Tracy Ann Dutton, 54, of 4358 Highway 41 N., Resaca, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
Nancy Marisela Morales Flores, 30, of 4324 Dews Pond Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with failure to maintain lane and requirements upon striking an unattended vehicle.
Sunday, Oct. 11
Tyler Wilson Crowder, 19, of 1033 Lear Drive, Locust Grove, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.
Tisha Dawn Reyes, 40, of 612 N. Wall St., Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with battery (family violence).
Joseph Eric Warren, 28, of 243 Barron Road, Rome, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with DUI, driving on roadways laned for traffic and too fast for conditions.
Nathan Blake Wheeler, 34, of 1442 Highway 41, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with aggravated assault and disorderly conduct/harassing phone calls.
Monday, Oct. 12
Walter David Chester, 33, of 612 Taylor Town Loop, Ranger, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of methamphetamine and obstruction of officers.
Billy Ray Collins, 24, of 249 Riverview Drive, Resaca, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with simple battery (family violence) and violation of bond.
Jason Dewayne Fortenberry, 42, of 1318 Harris Beamer Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with theft by taking.
Tristin Leon Gazaway, 17, of 100 Greeson Loop, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with aggravated assault, battery/simple battery and criminal trespass, all with the family violence designation.
Jesse Thomas Haas, 28, of 110 Bethany Road, Chuckey, Tennessee, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with criminal trespass.
Tara Faith Wilbanks, 43, of 132 Over Look Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with DUI and driving on roadways laned for traffic.