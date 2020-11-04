Thursday, Oct. 29
Angela Young Holcomb, 50, of 982 Scenic Drive, Blue Ridge, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with disorderly conduct.
Matthew Ferrell Keown, 33, of 124 Blue Holly Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with aggravated stalking (Family Violence Act).
Kaleigh Danielle Warren, 30, of 669 Pine St., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with a probation violation.
Friday, Oct. 30
Cirilo-Adrian Enriquez, 23, of 1900 Old Lost Mountain Road, Powder Springs, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department on a hold for Cobb County.
Crystal Michelle Hunt, 40, of 103 College St., Fairmount, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with two probation violations.
Kenneth Lee Rumph, 41, of 119 Campbell Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with simple battery and a probation violation.
Courtnie Dianne Veler, 31, of 311 Rips Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with conspiracy to commit a crime, theft by deception, theft by receiving stolen property and a parole violations.
Kevin Ray White, 36, of 39 Spastus Road, Buchanan, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with a probation violation.
Breanna Jade Yenkana, 28, of 613 Peters St., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with conspiracy to commit a crime and two counts of theft by taking.
Saturday, Oct. 31
Charles Joe Allmon, 29, of 31 Mockingbird Drive, Cartersville, was arrested by the Fairmount Police Department and charged with two counts of criminal trespass.
Jamar Gerald Chandler, 24, of 11675 Wayburn St., Detroit, Michigan, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale or marijuana, open container and speeding.
Brian Lamar Gilbert, 32, of 200 Spring Valley Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with simple assault (Family Violence Act), a probation violation, and a child support purge ($1,500).
Gage Tyler Stokes, 25, of 263 North Airport Circle, Resaca, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with cruelty to children in the first degree, disorderly conduct, obstruction or hindering law enforcement officers, public drunkenness, reckless conduct, terroristic threats and acts, and a hold for a bench warrant from the Fairmount Police Department.
Dwayne Jermaine Thomas, 24, of 8067 Studebaker Ave., Warren, Michigan, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.
Brady Michael Esbersold, 17, of 377 Sunset Drive S.E., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with DUI, driving on roadways laned for traffic and possession of alcohol under the age of 21.
Sunday, Nov. 1
Barry Terrance Barnette, 59, of 108 Oakdale Drive, Adairsville, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department on a hold for Bartow County.
Stacy Brian Cannon, 49, of 221 Mountain View Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with public drunkenness and theft by shoplifting.
Daniel Perez, 57, of 256 Hall Road, Resaca, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with terroristic threats and acts.
Gerrell Iam Thomas, 24, of 605 Circle Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with theft by shoplifting.
Monday, Nov. 2
Eugene Larenzo Bazemore, 28, of 670 Averley Lane, Stone Mountain, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with theft by bringing stolen property into the state, theft by receiving stolen property out of state, and use of license plate to misrepresent identity of a vehicle.
Adedria Dianne Booker, 29, of 7031 Lancelot Lane, Smyrna, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with theft by bringing stolen property into the state and theft by receiving stolen property out of state.
Bryson Keith Compton, 22, of 176 Dellinger Road, Rome, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug related objects and a red light violation.
Rickeya Tene Mason, 27, of 50 Yvoone Ave., Cheektowga, New York, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with simple battery.
Benjamin David Parker, 33, of 124 Dempsey Drive S.E., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with battery (Family Violence Act), two counts of cruelty to children, false imprisonment (Family Violence Act), and interfering with cause for emergency assistance.