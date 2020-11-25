Thursday, Nov. 19
Randy David Parker, 40, of 158 Jon Kay Road, Taylorsville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with a probation violation.
Timothy Carson Sellers, 59, of 1437 Highway 41, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with failure to register as a sex offender and a probation violation.
Carl Ray Turner, 17, of 431 Jolly Road, Apt. 1, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with battery.
Stephanie Lynn Kinast, 48, of 217 Biddix Ave., Summerville, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with DUI.
Friday, Nov. 20
Keith Justin Cochran, 41, of 211 Blackwood Court, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with aggravated stalking (Family Violence Act), harassing phone calls, loitering or prowling, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, and a probation violation.
Ashley Elizabeth Grafton, 32, of 1142 Newtown Church Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with a probation violation.
Home Lee Holman, 47, of 103 Summerfield Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Stephanie Lynn Kinast, 48, of 217 Biddix Ave., Summerville, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with simple battery (Family Violence Act).
Brandon Labrone Logan, 18, of 126 Harmony Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug related objects.
Johnny Bird Serritt, 60, of 421 Hall Memorial Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with a probation violation.
Misty Dawn Taylor, 43, of 358 Pine Crest Drive, Resaca, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with theft by taking an a probation violation.
Steven Bridges Teitsort, 28, of 146 Reccut Road, Chatsworth, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with a probation violation.
Michael Shane Vasser, 26, of 1669 Moores Ferry Road, Plainville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug related objects, no drivers license on person, and failure to maintain lane.
Saturday, Nov. 21
Samantha Caddisy Paige Gibson, 17, of 309 Main St., Varnell, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with disorderly conduct and obstructions of officers.
Angela Michelle Pass, 43, of 957 Chatsworth Highway, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act.
Jason Lee Souther, 36, of 127 Hunts Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with disorderly conduct, interference with government property, obstruction of officers, public drunkenness, and simple assault.
Whitney Ann Wallace, 32, of 843 Bracket Road, Resaca, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with Violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act.
Sunday, Nov. 22
Brice Edmund Andrews, 20, of 2952 Valley View Drive, Powder Springs, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Kendrick Jamal Anthony, 27, of 17A Clark Ave. N.W., Rome, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with burglary, criminal damage to property int he second degree, terroristic threats and acts, and a probation violation.
Marquex Jamichael Crawford, 18, of 530 Silverthorne Circle, Douglasville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Kaila Breanne Phillips, 26, of 4428 Dews Pond Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with disorderly conduct.
Monday, Nov. 23
Sherry Ann Baker, 37, of 546 Mount Zion Road, Resaca, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with DUI and driving on roadways laned for traffic.