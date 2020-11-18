Thursday, Nov. 12
Joshua Heath, 34, of 197 Hillcrest Circle, Woodstock, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with traffic in cocaine, illegal drugs or marijuana.
Landon Heath, 19, of 49 Moores Springs Road, Kingston, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with traffic in cocaine, illegal drugs or marijuana.
Billie Michelle Hill, 51, of 426 Elm St., Apt. 4, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with manufacture/sell/dispense/distribute.
Gist Monroe Huskins, 43, of 1519 Bloomingdale Road, Lot 3, Bloomingdale, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with traffic in cocaine, illegal drugs or marijuana.
Savannah Nicole Lee, 23, of 552 Old Tennessee Highway, White, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with manufacture/sell/dispense/distribute.
Tony Calvin Mills, 54, of 128 Chelcy Way, Dalton, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, hindering apprehension, no insurance, reckless driving, and two probation violations.
Michael Phillip Walsh, 43, of 30E Cooper St., Fayetteville, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with traffic in cocaine, illegal drugs or marijuana.
Christy Lynn Burns, 43, of 4584 Kings Camp Road S.E., was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with stalking.
Dezere Morgan Shoop, 25, of 662 Hall Memorial Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with stalking (Family Violence Act).
Friday, Nov. 13
Robert Leslie Acre, 23, of 3497 Dalson Road, Twin Lake, Michigan, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with giving a false name or address to law enforcement.
Austin Drake Bagwell, 26, of 379 Fairview Road N.W., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with a probation violation.
Sherry Jean Carter, 66, of 212 N. Sequoyah Circle N.E., was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with three counts of financial transaction card fraud, exploit/intimidate disabled adult, elder person or resident, theft by shoplifting, and theft of lost/mislaid property.
Adam Joseph Choate, 21, of 3497 Dalson Road, Twin Lake, Michigan, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol on a hold for another agency.
Ahry Estrada, 33, of 1502 Meadow Mist Circle, Loganville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine.
Gary Dewayne Gray, 44, of 21 Forrest Lane, Cartersville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with failure to stop for stop sign, fleeing or attempting to elude officer, no drivers license, possession and use of drug related objects, reckless driving, and removing or affixing license plate with intent to conceal.
Jesse Lee Hayes, 37, of 200 Spring Valley Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with simple battery.
Zachary Andrew McLead, 36, of 4500 Westin Edge, Comstock Park, Michigan, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with DUI, open container and improper tag display.
Kendra Lorraine Phillips, 32, of 3824 New Hope Church Road, Acworth, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
Saturday, Nov. 14
Breanna Cheyenne Brooks, 24, of 1386 Highway 41 N., D7, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with battery/simple battery (Family Violence Act) and cruelty to children in the third degree.
Gregory Scott Richardson, 32, of 254 Meadowbrook Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with obstruction of hindering of law enforcement officer.
Justin Wade Stanley, 33, of 570 Hall Memorial Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of methamphetamine and operation of vehicle without a current plate.
Alex Gutierrez-Martinez, 21, of 3041 Morris Lane, Lawrenceville, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with driving without a valid license and speeding (96 in a 70 mph).
Sunday, Nov. 15
Shelia Yvonne Dixon, 64, of 128 Taylor Ridge Road, Resaca, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with aggravated assault and battery.
Shawn Cameron Espie, 31, of 293 Bayview Lane, Sugar Valley, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with possession of methamphetamine, concealing identity of vehicle, no insurance, no tag, suspended license, a seat belt violation and a window tint violation.
Felix Gilbert Montano, 41, of 424 Johnson Road, Fairmount, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of crime, possession and use of drug related objects, receipt, possession or transport of firearm by a convicted felon, will obstruction of law enforcement, and a window tint violation.
Wilson Rivera, 29, of 117 Victory Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with DUI, suspended license and failure to report an accident.
Linda Jane Schlick, 58, of 556 Brown Farm Road S.W., was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug related objects.
Damonte Montez Johnson, 25, of 1414 Aathan Ave., Nashville, Tennessee, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked and maximum limits (111 in a 70 mph).
Monday, Nov. 16
Mathew Thomas Adams, 37, of 150 Russell Hill Road, Sugar Valley, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with simple battery.
Rayallen Joshua Nelson, 27, of 4751 N . 52nd St., Milwaukee, Michigan, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with DUI, driver to exercise due care, failure to maintain lane, and speeding in excess of maximum limits (100 mph in a 70 mph).
Jason Anthony Smith, 44, of 1312 1/2 Highway 41 S., Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with aggravated battery.