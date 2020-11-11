Thursday, Nov. 5
Justine Matthew Brannon, 35, of 758 Highway 411 N.E., Ranger, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with theft by receiving stolen property and a probation violation.
Kayla Rayanne Dalziel, 19, of 166 Center Hill Cemetery Road, Chatsworth, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with manufacture/sell/dispense/distribute.
Dallas Lee Hall, 43, of 398 Springfield Drive, Chatsworth, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with violation of a protective order.
Ronald Anthony Johnson, 39, of 1550 Superior Ave., Cleveland, Ohio, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, theft by bringing stolen property into the state and theft by receiving stolen property in another state.
Tracey Jean Lumpkin, 48, of 1249 Garcher Springs Road, Adairsville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with a probation violation.
Samuel Robert Nicholas, 31, of 141 Hardwood Ridge, Adairsville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with a probation violation.
Joseph Gordon Silvers, 30, of Tom Talley Lot 6, Fairmount, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with theft by receiving stolen property and a hold for another agency.
Ashanti Hassan Wooten, 33, of 13984 Superior Road, Apt. 108, East Cleveland, Ohio, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with theft by bringing stolen property into the state and theft by receiving stolen property in another state.
Selina Lashae Smith, 32, of 754 Franklin Road, Plainsville, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with speeding and suspended license.
Friday, Nov. 6
Barry Thomas Harlan, 62, of 475 Newtown Loop, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with a probation violation.
Terry Wayne Holamn Jr., of 3945 Maple Grove Church Road, Resaca, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug related objects.
Gary Javon Stephens, 32, of 1141 Oakland Drive, Atlanta, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with burglary in the first degree, possession of tools for the commission of crime, and smash and grab burglary.
Edwin Vicente Ventura-Corado, 37, of 134 Stewart Road, Apt. 15, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with aggravated assault and simple battery (Family Violence Act).
James Edward Benson Jr., 34, of 861 County Line Road, Resaca, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with theft by taking.
Qaratullah Hussan, 34, of 1865 Rome Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with three counts of exceptions to gambling law.
Saturday, Nov. 7
Kendrick Milike Brown, 23, of 246 Whippoorwill Lane S.E., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with battery and false imprisonment.
Timothy James Chastain, 31, of 1611 Rock Court Road, Conly, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, possession of drug related objects, DUI and failure to maintain lane.
BJ Helton, 37, of 210 Rolling Acres 4th St., Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with public drunkenness.
John Thomas Johnson, 55, of 7015 Hobgood Road, Fairburn, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin and possession of drug related objects.
Ray Field Pickett, 51, of 427 Rock Creek Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with terroristic threats and acts.
Carrie Michelle Venture Corado, 30, of 106 Nathan Circle, Apt. 1, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with battery (Family Violence Act).
Brittany Autumn Williams, 39, of 7027 W. Highway 136, Chickamauga, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with theft by shoplifting.
Gage Andrew Thomas Jones, 20, of 5777 Plainview Road S.E., Adairsville, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with DUI, driving on a suspended license and impeading the flow of traffic.
Madalyn Rhianna Morrison, 22, of 216 Overlook Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
Dustin Michael Payton, 32, of Motel 6, Room 122, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with public intoxication.
Sunday, Nov. 8
Arlet Yadira Garcia, 25, of 107 Daisy St., Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with battery (Family Violence Act).
Kelle Denise Harris, 49, of 1331 S. 23rd Ave. E., Tulsa, Oklahoma, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with DUI and possession of a controlled substance.
Kevin Trent Lane, 59, of Monroe, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
Lonnie Edward Loyd Jr., 1535 E. Second St., Tulsa, Oklahoma, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of marijuana less than one ounce and two counts of simple battery.
Joshua Donte Wade, 30, of 817 Ashley Park, Rome, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with DUI, fleeing or attempting to elude, obstruction of hindering of law enforcement officers, open container, and operation of vehicle without a current plate.