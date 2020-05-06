Thursday, April 30
Eddie Lee-Junior Hooper, 37, of 1604 Biltmore Blvd., Lasing, Michigan, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with failure to maintain lane and possession of open container in the vehicle passenger area.
Chad Eugene Peace, 32, of 121 7th St., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with DUI, fleeing/attempting to elude, no tag light, no tail light and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
Rick Wayne Tilson, 63, of 1900 Mountain View Ave., Kingsport, Tennessee, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with DUI and open container.
Friday, May 1
Edward Anthony Jochemczyk, 34, of 1105 Abita Drive, Chattanooga, Tennessee, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with fleeing or attempting to elude police officer and reckless driving.
Kayla Rayanne Dalziel, 19, 166 Centerhill Cemetery Road, Chatsworth, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with theft by shoplifting.
Saturday, May 2
Sandra Faye Kelley, 60, 1255 Resaca Lafayette Highway, Resaca, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with possession of methamphetamine, crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants or drugs without consent, tail light violation and a probation violation.
Sunday, May 3
Todd Randall Griffin, 40, of Highway 136, Resaca, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, fleeing or attempting to elude police officer, maximum limits, operating motorcycle without insurance, operation of vehicle without a current plate, parole violation, possession of marijuana less than one ounce, reckless driving, stop and yield sign violation, theft by receiving stolen property stolen out of state and theft by taking.
Shawn Delane Hall, 47, of 4712 Roland Hayes Parkway, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with battery — family violence, criminal trespass and simple assault.
Caleb Ryan Lewis, 22, of 323 Goodwill Drive, Dalton, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with maximum limits, fleeing or attempting to elude police officer, possession of a firearm or knife while trying to commit crimes and possession of a schedule II controlled substance.
John Eric Murphy, 34, of 904 Highway 41, Calhoun, arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with basic rules violation, distracted driving/use of cell phone, driving while license suspended or revoked, fleeing or attempting to elude police officer, improper lane change, possession of methamphetamine, reckless driving, removing or affixing license plate with the intent to conceal, vehicles to drive on right side of roadway, harassing phone calls and two separate probation violations.
Monday, April 4
Ricky Lee Bramlett, 44, of 203 North Ave., Fairmount, was arrested by the Fairmount Police Department and charged with aggravated assault, criminal damage to property in the second degree and possession of a firearm or knife while trying to commit crimes.
Kimberly Suleyra Orellana, 21, of 177 Riverview Drive, Apt. 3, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with battery — family violence.
Gage Tyler Stokes, 24, of 263 North Airport Circle, Resaca, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with disorderly conduct, cruelty to children in the first degree, obstructing/hindering of officer, public drunkenness, reckless conduct, terroristic threats and acts, and a parole violation.
Tony Carl Wooten, 47, of 122 Marion Drive, Dalton, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with criminal damage to property in the second degree, harassing phone calls, no insurance, no tag displayed and a probation violation.
Jerome Wade Mills, 49, of 129 Creekside Drive, Apt. 1, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with burglary in the first degree and harassing phone calls.