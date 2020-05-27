Thursday, May 21
Steven Ezequiel Antunez, 23, of 200 E. Line St., Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with criminal damage to property in the second degree.
James Raymond Broadrick, 43, of 1104 N. Wall St., Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Christopher Paul Bryson, 50, of 299 Scrougetown Road, Ellijay, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with entering automobile and theft by taking.
Robin Stokes, 38, of 708 Lindsey Merrit Road, Broxton, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with theft by shoplifting.
Sabrina Caroline Cochran, 36, of 3601 Dews Pond Road S.E., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with simple battery — family violence.
Friday, May 22
Anthony Ibrahim Bah, 35, of 360 Spalding Lake Court, Atlanta, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with criminal possession of financial transaction forgery device, three counts of forgery of financial transaction card, forgery in the second degree, possession of amphetamine and possession of methamphetamine.
Austin Allan Napoletano, 20, of 181 Charmin Circle, Adairsville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with fleeing or attempting to elude police officer, maximum limits (75 in a 55 mph), possession of marijuana and reckless driving.
Mark Anthony Shugart, 47, of 107 Kent Lane, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with battery — family violence.
Whitney Ann Wallace, 32, of 843 Bracket Road, Resaca, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of marijuana and possession of methamphetamine.
Saturday, May 23
Shawn Cameron Espie, 30, of 293 Bayview Lane, Sugar Valley, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with DUI, driving while license suspended or revoked, operation of vehicle without current plate, possession of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine and use of license plate to to misrepresent the identity of a vehicle.
Adarius Lamont King, 31, of 3213 6th Ave., Chattanooga, Tennessee, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with possession of ecstasy and improper left or right turn.
Gregory Benard Kirk Jr., 31, of 3606 Hughes Ave., Chattanooga, Tennessee, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with possession of ecstasy and possession of firearm or knife while trying to commit crimes.
Sunday, May 24
Timothy Ivan Minton, 38, of 2954 Riverbend Road, Plainville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with reckless conduct and reckless driving.
Jessie Theron Young, 33, of 105 Mac Ave., Calhoun, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with DUI and speeding in excess of maximum limits (70 in a 55 mph zone).
Monday, May 25
Ashley Brooke Broyles, 32, of 123 Meadow Lane, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of marijuana.
Christopher Wade Fuller, 31, of 230 Town Creek Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with driving while license suspended, false name or date of birth and a brake light violation.
Lindsey McCrea Peters, 38, of 160 Corley Place, Dallas, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug related objects and theft by receiving stolen property.
Robert Allan Pierce, 45, of 83 Lock Court, Ball Ground, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to maintain lane, possession of drug related objects, theft by receiving stolen property and use of license plate to misrepresent identity of vehicle.
Christopher Jordan Walker, 29, of 123 Meadow Lane, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of marijuana.
Tira Anne Wolfe, 30, of 36 Broadland Drive, White, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a schedule 4 controlled substance and possession of drug related objects.