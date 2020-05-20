Thursday, May 14
Charles Bret Cochran II, 34, of 406 Webber Road S.W., Plainville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with cruelty to children and battery, both with the family violence designation.
Trendarius Jamal Ector, 23, of 322 Pine St., Cedartown, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession/manufacture/sell/purchase — marijuana.
Ebony Patrice Flowers, 20, of 303 Sycamore Circle, Dalton, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
Catera Sharey Smith, 19, of 4754 Treetop Lane, Cohutta, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of marijuana less than one ounce and going inside the guardline with weapon, liquor or drugs.
Chance Henre Tumlin, 18, of 27 Padlock Road, Cave Spring, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession/manufacture/sell/purchase — marijuana.
Friday, May 15
Valdez Marshall Montgomery, 59, of 4773 Red Bud Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with aggravated stalking and a probation violation.
Nicholas Lynn Teal, 20, of 138 Riverview Drive, Resaca, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with DUI.
Savere Hakeem Brown, 18, of 33 Stoner St., River Rouge, Mississippi, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
Saturday, May 16
Bianca Nicole Gavlinski, 30, listed as homeless, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with two counts of manufacture/sell/dispense, one for methamphetamine and one for heroin.
Jeremy Lebron Grayson, 33, of 4727 Mine Place Drive, Chattanooga, Tennessee, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of methamphetamine and manufacture/sell/dispense/distribute — heroin.
Jesse Bates Williams, 36, of 601 Harlan St., Apt. 24, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with aggravated assault.
Sunday, May 17
Joseph Ray Detray, 35, listed as homeless, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with possession with intent to distribute a schedule 1 drug, possession of marijuana less than one ounce, possession of drug related objects and an obscured tag.
Shakiah Lurie Zachery, 21, of 1425 Ridenour Blvd., Kennesaw, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with DUI, failure to maintain lane, maximum limits (111 in a 70 mph zone), open container and reckless driving.
Monday, May 18
George Jevard Williams, 44, of 704 Vernon Drive, Tunnel Hill, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office on a bench warrant (original charges: fleeing law enforcement officers, reckless driving, obstruction).