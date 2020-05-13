Thursday, May 7
Albert Franklin Lofty Jr., 41, of 211 Faye Lane, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession and use of drug related objects.
Isabella Marie Wilcox, 24, of 25 Akins Drive, Cartersville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession and use of drug related objects.
Ronald Wayne Ewing, 51, of 10 Skylark St., Chatsworth, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with theft by shoplifting.
Friday, May 8
Jarred Alan Bagwell, 26, of 4701 Fairmount Highway, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with cruelty to children in the third degree and simple battery — family violence.
Darlene Brown, 62, of 1201 N. Wall St., Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with possession of methamphetamine and theft by shoplifting.
Willie James Bryant Jr., 39, of 148 Nike Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with battery, criminal damage to property in the second degree and interfering with cause for emergency assistance.
Anthony Davis Killian, 40, of 103 Creekside Drive, Apt. 2, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with criminal trespass — family violence, obstructing or hindering person making emergency call and simple assault — family violence.
Nashonda Tamorr Williams, 45, of 948 Wrights Hollow Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug related objects and theft by shoplifting.
Joshua Brandon Holland, 35, of 421 Jolly Road, Apt. 2, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with criminal trespass — family violence.
Sunday, May 10
Romualdo Gonzalez, 71, of 548 Mason Road, Adairsville, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
Marshall Beebe Kimbrough, 39, of 541 Pleasent Hope Road, Rome, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with criminal trespass — family violence.
Monday, May 11
Cassie Diann Barlow, 32, of 2770 Old Chattanooga Road, Rocky Face, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with financial exploitation of a disabled adult or elder adult, identity theft/identity fraud, financial transaction card theft and four counts of financial transaction card fraud.
Tommy Keith Bennett, 53, of 215 Gordon Ave., Calhoun, was arrested by the Caloun Police Department and charged with possession of crack cocaine and possession and use of drug related objects.
Jerome Wade Mills, 49, of 129 Creekside Drive, Apt. 1, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with terroristic threats and acts and harassing phone calls.
Katrina Rose Sorrentino, 36, of 1541 Resaca Lafayette Road, Resaca, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with battery — family violence.
Lucy Kaitlin Watson, 21, of 225 Meadowlark Lane, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with aggravated child molestation and contributing to the delinquency or dependency of a minor.
Austin David Henery, 24, of 360 W. Nance Springs Road, Resaca, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with criminal damage to property in the second degree.