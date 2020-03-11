Thursday, March 5
Kendrick Jamal Anthony, 26, of 17A Clark Ave. N.W., Rome, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with interference with government property and obstruction or hindering law enforcement officers.
Francisco Javier Diaz Aveldanez, 29, of 103 Crest Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with failure to maintain lane, no license, tire requirements and failure to appear (original charges: no license and no insurance).
Michael Shane Florence, 38, of 2265 Highway 41 N., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with sex offender registry violation — second offense.
Jerome Wade Mills, 48, of 129 Creekside Drive, Apt. 1, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with harassing phone calls.
Mykel Wayne Reavis, 29, of 480 Timberwood Road, White, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with possession and use of drug related objects and two counts of drugs to be kept in original container.
Friday, March 6
Delaney Jerelle Aker, 24, of 460 S. Sequoyah Circle, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with criminal damaged to property in the second degree and simple battery.
Jawann Makell Burton, 19, of 446 West 38 St., Chattanooga, Tennessee, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with manufacture/sell/dispense, driving while license suspended or revoked and affixing tint to windows or windshield.
Billy Ray Collins, 23, of 249 Riverview Drive, Resaca, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with aggravated assault, simple battery and two counts of cruelty to children in the third degree — all with a family violence designation.
Connie Frances Nix, 24, of 10479-1 Fairmount Highway, Fairmount, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of marijuana less than one ounce and inmate possession of weapons or drugs.
Cody Taylor Rankin, 22, of 140 Frix Lane, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with battery, possession of marijuana less than one ounce and a probation violation (original charges: possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug related objects).
Eliseo Hueto Vazquez, 40, of 214 Liberty Road, Archdale, North Carolina, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with suspended license and a stop sign violation.
Brandy Jamar Sistrunk, 33, of 1507 Church St., Marietta, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with driving on a suspended license.
David Patrick West, 51, of 315 Elm St., Rome, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with no license and a brake light violation.
Saturday, March 7
Lindsey Nicole Blankenship, 34, of 117 Parker Drive N.W., was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with criminal trespass — family violence.
Brannon Tyler, 19, of 110 Rosewood Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with no license, expired tag and speeding.
Larette Renee Dickson, 46, of 108A OakHill Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with DUI.
Stephen Wade Parker, 40, of 117 Parker Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with DUI.
Sunday, March 8
Quincy Michael Howard, 21, of 1112 Foster St., Dalton, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Steven James Robinson, 39, of Willow Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with criminal trespass and two counts of aggravated stalking — all with a family violence designation.
Allen Michael Stone, 28, of 390 Rome Road, Plainville, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with operating a vehicle with a learners permit (expired).
Jonathan James Watson, 36, of Old Town, Florida, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked and a tail light violation.
Carla Jeannette Estrada, 20, of 846 Maildin Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with shoplifting.
Alejandro Garcia, 38, of 210 Second Ave., Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with expired tag and no license.
Brannagan Kai Locklear, 19, of 132 Holly Lane, Lumberton, North Carolina, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with DUI, misrepresented tag, open container, reckless driving, underage possession of alcohol and a window tint violation.
Emily Rocio Ochoa, 19, of 846 Mauldin Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with shoplifting.
Monday, March 9
Rodney Lee Bearden, 54, of 119 Powell Drive, Dalton, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with DUI and open container.
Anthony Lamar Castleberry, 38, of 149 Castleberry Lane, Rising Fawn, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office on a bench warrant (original charges: reckless driving, DUI and improper passing).
Leobardo Junior Navarro, 20, of 1424 Sugar Valley Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department on a bench warrant (original charges: DUI, open container and failure to maintain lane) and a probation violation (original charge: violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act).
Chad Eugene Peace, 32, of 160 Brown Circle, Resaca, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act.
Christopher Lamar Rogers, 49, of 205 Hardin Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
Jessie Dylan Blaine Ross, 23, of 265 Newtown Road, No. 20, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act and a probation violation (original charges: possession of methamphetamine and possession and use of drug related objects).
Amanda Gail Stemper, 42, of 227 Gaines Road, Rome, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with manufacture/sell/dispense/distribute.
James Colby Thomas, 38, of 710 Richardson Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Dianna Lynn Walraven, 36, of 200 Pine Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of methamphetamine.