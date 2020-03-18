Thursday, March 12
Joseph Lee Holt, 37, 256 Prater Lake Road N.E., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with manufacture/sell/dispense/distribute methamphetamine.
Gregory Shane Starkey, 50, of 146 Holcomb Road, Calhoun, was arrested by thee Georgia State Patrol and and charged with DUI, manufacture/sell/dispense/distribute methamphetamine, driving on roadways laned for traffic and basic rules fast for wet conditions.
Kayce Lance Burks, 50, of 453 Thornwood Place, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with simple battery — family violence.
William Danyelle Jackson, 23, of 2303 Brookhaven Circle, Chattanooga, Tennessee, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, maximum limits (68 in a 45 mph), reckless driving and too fast for conditions.
Michael H. Sanders, 41, of 1281 Wilson Ave., St. Paul, Minnesota, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with failure to dim and license revoked.
Friday, March 13
Shanteisa Ann Harris, 40, of 312 Forrest Heights, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with shoplifting.
Kendricks Tyrone Hiles II, 18, of 212 Highpoint Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with aggravated stalking, battery, disorderly conduct, simple assault and violation of a family violence order.
Eugene Edward Reynolds, 50, of 2522 Taylor Town Road, Ranger, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office on a bench warrant for failure to appear (original charge: disorderly conduct).
Tonnika Shaneice Settles, 25, of 181 Davis Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with shoplifting.
Monday, March 16
Katherine Michelle Deperro, 28, of 491 Newtown Church Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with simple battery.