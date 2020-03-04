Thursday, Feb. 27
Michael Ian Buller, 46, of 512 Cosby St., New Tazwell, Tennessee, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
Lillie Leann Burns, 24, of 825 McDaniel Station Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with false report of a crime and two counts of disorderly conduct/harassing calls.
Jim Sanford Hunter, 64, of 145 Main St. S.W., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with disorderly conduct and DUI.
Teanna Dawn Powers, 52, of 711 Hamby St., Athens, Tennessee, was arrestedb y the Georgia State Patrol and charged with violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act.
Friday, Feb. 28
Jeremy Allen Burns, 37, of 220 Cook Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with failure to appear (original charge: possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute).
Bryant Lee Evans, 49, of 4378 Old Federal Road, Chatsworth, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug related objects and a probation violation.
Anthony Monroe Gunter, 52, of 420 Haynes Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with aggravated assault, battery/simple battery — family violence, and interfering with an emergency call.
David Anthony Mashburn, 33, of 2379 Salacoa Road, Waleska, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with battery and terroristic threats and acts, both with the family violence designation.
Michael Alen Ouellette, 26, of 1442 U.S. 41 N., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with aggravated assault and two counts of obstruction/hindering emergency medicine technician.
Ordundo Mora Raymundo, 35, of 130 Orange Drive, Dalton, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with failure to appear (original charged: open container).
Saturday, Feb. 29
Jeffrey Lane Bailey Jr., 30, of 201 Briarpatch Lane S.W., was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with simple battery — family violence.
Adrian Enrique Brito, 20, of 269 Stewart Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked and a probation violation.
James Gregory Eady Jr., 30, of 1131 Bishop Pond Road, Lot A, Chatsworth, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with simple battery — family violence.
Kristel Marie Figueroa-Rivera, 24, of 331 Forrest Heights Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with DUI.
Johnathan Frank Lecroy, 30, of 165 Calhoun St., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked and a stop sign/yield sign violation.
Sunday, March 1
Angela Denise Johnson, 54, of 1804 Oehrle Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with DUI, possession of marijuana less than one ounce and speeding (91 in a 70 mph).
Jose Manuel Regis-Juarez, 41, of 2767 Dot Crescent Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with failure to appear (original charges: expired tag and a window tint violation).
Jonathan Lee Sisson, 17, of 499 Stewart Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with criminal trespass, simple battery — family violence, terroristic threats and acts — family violence, and terroristic threats and acts.
Chandrakant R. Bavariya, 53, of 107 Mallary Drive N.W., Dalton, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with DUI, open container and speeding (92 in a 70).
Amy Nicole Broyles, 27, of 458 Charmin Circle, Calhoun, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with DUI and driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Staci Diane Newberry, 55, of 375 Pine Hill Road S.E., Rydal, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
Monday, March 2
Shawn Michael Boivin, 30, of 4242 Highway 41 N., Resaca, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with failure to appear and a probation violation.
Michael David Cannon, 52, of 221 Mountain View, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with failure to appear, a probation violation and a bond surrender.
Kathleen Lynn Davidson, 26, of 43 Glove Circle, Lot 2, Cartersville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with nine counts of issuance of bad checks.
Michelle Elaine Oakie, 37, of 900 E. 8th St., Souix Falls, South Dakota, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with theft by receiving stolen property, theft by receiving stolen property out of state and theft by bringing stolen property into state.
Bryant Salone Robinson, 30, of 311 White Line St., Montezuma, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with theft by receiving.