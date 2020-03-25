handcuffs FOPD arrests

Saturday, March 21

Michael Jason Teague, 46, of 1498 Taylor Town Road, Ranger, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with aggravated stalking.

Sunday, March 22

Louis Dale White, 23, of 368 Sally’s Branch Road E., London, Kentucky, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Felicia Danielle Tigner, 33, of 120 Blackwood Court, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with battery — family violence.

Monday, March 23

Richard Lee Murphy, 32, of 212 Belwood Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the probation office and charged with battery — family violence, cruelty to children in the first degree — family violence, and a probation violation.

The preceding information concerning recent arrests was taken directly from Gordon County Jail records. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Arrests that were featured in individual articles do not appear in the arrest records. The Calhoun Times prints arrest records on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

