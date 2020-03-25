Saturday, March 21
Michael Jason Teague, 46, of 1498 Taylor Town Road, Ranger, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with aggravated stalking.
Sunday, March 22
Louis Dale White, 23, of 368 Sally’s Branch Road E., London, Kentucky, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Felicia Danielle Tigner, 33, of 120 Blackwood Court, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with battery — family violence.
Monday, March 23
Richard Lee Murphy, 32, of 212 Belwood Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the probation office and charged with battery — family violence, cruelty to children in the first degree — family violence, and a probation violation.